Firefly Neuroscience Announces Use of Its Brain Network Analytics Platform in Phase 1 Study of SP-624, the First Potential Treatment Designed for Women with Major Depressive Disorder

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, today announced that its FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) biomarker discovery AI platform will be used to support Arrivo Bioventures’ (“Arrivo”) Phase 1 exploratory study of its first-in-class SIRT6 activator, SP-624, in healthy volunteers and patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).



The study, which has enrolled its first subject, is designed to evaluate the impact of the epigenetic mechanism of action of SP-624 on neurological pathways and assess changes in various cognitive domains. SP-624 is also currently being studied in a large Phase 2b study in patients diagnosed with MDD, with efficacy in females as the primary endpoint.

“We believe that utilizing Firefly’s BNA™ technology in the SP-624 study will help Arrivo better understand SP-624’s activity and uncover critical biomarkers that may inform future research across neurological conditions,” said Jon Olsen, CEO of Firefly. “Together with Arrivo, this study underscores our shared commitment to advancing targeted treatments for women with major depressive disorder, which continues to be an unmet medical need in mental health.”

In an earlier Phase 2 study of SP-624, Arrivo explored efficacy over placebo during a four week treatment period. In a post-hoc analysis, the company found statistically significant improvement versus placebo consistent across both investigator and patient measures of MDD in female subjects, which was achieved as early as week 2. In male subjects, there were no statistically significant changes detected. While differences in MDD between males and females have long been discussed, these results support recent published literature citing differences in gene expression between males and females with MDD. Using Firefly’s BNA™ technology, Arrivo will also identify target engagement and biomarkers in the Phase 1 study that can be used in future studies across a variety of neurological conditions, including MDD.

“There is a growing body of literature suggesting that targeting SIRT6 can play an important role in multiple neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases,” said Steve Butts, CEO of Arrivo. “This study should help us in our ongoing efforts to characterize the activity of SP-624 and look for potential biomarkers.”

The Phase 1, single-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study is being conducted at Alivation Research with Walt Duffy, M.D., founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer, as the Principal Investigator.

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.

Please visit https://fireflyneuro.com/ for more information.

About Arrivo BioVentures

Arrivo BioVentures is propelled forward by its insatiable curiosity and drive to solve complex problems and help millions of patients globally. Working in partnership with investors, innovators, and pharmaceutical companies, Arrivo is always seeking solutions for unmet medical needs. Arrivo has a portfolio of diverse drug candidates with the potential to be first-in-class or best-in-class. Arrivo is based in Morrisville, N.C., on the edge of Research Triangle Park. For more information, visit www.arrivobio.com.

