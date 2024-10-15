The Profs Tutors Achieve Exceptional A-Level Results Surpassing National Averages in 2024

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Profs Tutors have once again set a new benchmark for A-level tutoring success in 2024, with 91% of students achieving a grade improvement, compared to the national average where only 27.8% of students were awarded an A or A*. The Profs’ students not only performed above average, but 60% achieved an A or A*—a remarkable leap from the 10% who were initially on track to secure those top grades before starting work with professional tutors.

These results not only demonstrate the dedication of students but also highlight The Profs’ strategic approach to tutoring, which focuses on tailored, high-impact support that consistently leads to outstanding academic achievement across the UK. By concentrating on each student’s unique needs, The Profs help turn potential into tangible success.

Top Marks for The Profs’ A-Level Students

The Profs’ 60% A/A* achievement rate is a significant contrast to the 27.8% national average, and 25% of students secured an A* after working with The Profs. On average, students needed just 22 hours of tutoring to make these considerable gains, demonstrating the effectiveness of The Profs’ personalised teaching strategies, which focus on boosting both subject knowledge and exam confidence.

“The personalised attention we provide continues to make a tangible difference in students’ lives, particularly at such a crucial stage in their education,” said Dr. Leo Evans, CEO of The Profs Group. “We are incredibly proud of how our tailored approach helps students surpass expectations, transforming academic performance and enabling them to achieve their full potential.”

Dr. Evans went on to express the broader impact of this year’s results in a recent interview with themirror.co.uk: “This year’s A-Level results reflect the resilience and hard work of students across the UK. For those who didn’t achieve their desired grades, it’s important to remember that there are still numerous pathways to success.” The Profs not only help students who have excelled but also support those looking for alternative routes, such as resits or adjustments to university plans, ensuring that all students have the tools to achieve their academic goals.

Starting Early Pays Off: Improved Grades with Targeted Support

One of the standout aspects of The Profs’ tutoring model is the strategic benefit of starting tuition early. Students who began tutoring during the early months of the academic year achieved an average grade improvement of 1.5 grades compared to 1.0 grade for those starting after February, despite completing the same number of hours. Early intervention allows tutors to identify knowledge gaps and build the foundational skills needed for long-term success.

Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs, commented, “It’s clear that early intervention with targeted support can lead to dramatic improvements in performance. With 91% of our students improving their grades this year, it’s a testament to the efficacy of our approach and the dedication of our tutors.”

In an interview with getsurrey.co.uk Richard Evans added, “A-level results day marks a significant milestone in students’ academic journeys. While these results are crucial for university admissions across the board, they take on even greater importance for those who have worked hard to gain Oxbridge offers.” The Profs continue to support students through the holistic admissions process for top universities, offering guidance that goes beyond grades, ensuring that students demonstrate intellectual curiosity and passion for their subjects.

Re-Sit Success and Tutoring Expertise

The Profs also saw outstanding results for students resitting their A-level exams, with 100% passing after just 15 hours of tutoring. This further highlights the impact of their high-quality personalised support on students from all starting points. Whether students are aiming for their first choice university or working towards improving their grades after setbacks, The Profs deliver results.

The Profs’ tutor network consists of the very best in the industry, with 98% holding postgraduate qualifications and 41% having doctorates. Their 4.9-star Trustpilot rating is a reflection of their commitment to excellence, with 9 out of 10 customers recommending The Profs to a friend. This vast expertise and the tutor’s dedication to individual student success have made The Profs the go-to service for high-achieving students across the UK.

Leo Evans reiterated: “For those who didn’t achieve their desired grades, it’s important to remember that there are still numerous pathways to success.” This mindset is embedded in The Profs’ approach, where resilience and adaptability are key, and students are encouraged to explore various academic and professional avenues.

Awards and Recognition

The Profs’ exceptional performance has been recognised across the industry, winning prestigious awards, including:

Their tutoring marketplace has continued to grow, providing students across the globe with access to award-winning tutoring services that blend academic excellence with cutting-edge educational technology.

About The Profs Tutors

The Profs Tutors is an award-winning online company that facilitates school, university, and professional-level private tuition, educational consultancy, and academic mentorship. Tutoring is delivered online globally or face-to-face in London using cutting-edge technology and personalised teaching methods. The company specialises in degree-level tutoring, university applications, and A-level tutoring. The Profs also tutor for university students from disadvantaged backgrounds in partnership with world-leading universities. Since its founding, The Profs have supported over 10,000 students globally in achieving their academic goals.

Awards include:

Ed Tech Provider of the Year at the 2024 EducationInvestor Awards

Best Tutoring Business at the 2023 National Tutoring Awards

Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the 2023 National Tutoring Awards

Best Customer Service at the 2022 National Tutoring Awards

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-profs-tutors-achieve-exceptional-a-level-results-surpassing-national-averages-in-2024/