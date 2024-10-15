JOANN to Celebrate Halloween by Offering Customers in Costume $5 Off Any Purchase, Starting Two Weeks Before the Holiday

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, JOANN is bringing a little extra fun to the customer shopping experience. October 17-31, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings is inviting customers into any JOANN store wearing a costume to receive $5 off any purchase of $5 or more – no tricks, just treats!



“We’ve loved watching customers shop earlier and earlier to celebrate this holiday, and the “Summerween” trend has shown us they can’t get enough, early enough,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer. “We’ve decided we don’t want customers to wait to show off their costumes and invite them to wear their spooky, funny, cute creations to save big all month long. Our Team Members will also be showing off their Halloween looks and competing in a nationwide contest for the best individual and store team costumes. It really is our favorite time of year!”

Whether they need yarn for their next project, decorating for the season, or gathering fleece for a tie blanket-making “ghoul’s night in,” customers can dress up and save on their next trip to JOANN. In addition to this $5 discount, JOANN will be featuring sales on all of it’s Halloween assortments, from indoor and outdoor decor, to fabric for costume making or decorating, to spooky Halloween crafts for kids and parties.

The retailer is also stocking new items each week, including fabrics, seasonal items, crafts and more to help those looking to get a head start on holiday gift making.

“We know this is an important time of year for our customers to host, celebrate, and make to give to others, and we are focused on helping them find great deals this season,” DiTullio said. “We know customers have their choice of where to spend their hard-earned money, and we want to do all we can to support and celebrate them together this season.”

For more on JOANN, visit news.joann.com and to shop the full assortment, visit www.joann.com.