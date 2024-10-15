Micron Fuels New Wave of AI PCs With Launch of Ultra-Fast Clock Driver DDR5 Memory Portfolio

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the availability of a brand-new category of clock driver memory with the launch of its Crucial® DDR5 clocked unbuffered dual inline memory modules (CUDIMM) and clocked small outline dual memory modules (CSODIMM), which are now shipping in volume. The JEDEC-standard solutions run at speeds up to 6,400 MT/s (megatransfers per second), more than twice as fast as DDR41 and 15% faster than traditional non-clock-driver-based DDR5.2 Designed to provide more speed stability, faster downloads and better refresh rates, these solutions represent a completely new frontier of memory form factors for next-generation PCs. Micron’s CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions are the industry’s first commercially available JEDEC-standard DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions to hit the market since JEDEC standardized the specification earlier this year.



In addition, Intel has validated Micron DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions up to capacities of 64 gigabytes (GB) for use with its Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), which were launched last week on Oct. 10.

“As AI takes flight, a memory paradigm shift is needed to keep pace with unprecedented system performance requirements,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Micron is shipping the industry’s first JEDEC-standard, commercially available DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions to power fast, out-of-the-box speeds for AI PCs and high-end workstations. With this new category, we are arming the ecosystem with next-generation memory solutions to future-proof today’s devices for tomorrow’s AI workloads.”

While DDR5 offers rapid speeds, scaling challenges have made it difficult to deliver DDR performance increases while ensuring reliable high speeds and signal integrity, especially when combining high bandwidth with large capacity. Representing an evolution of traditional UDIMMs, the new category of CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs feature a clock driver directly on the memory module to stabilize speeds. While most systems today rely on the clock from the CPU, using innovative engineering, Micron has directly integrated the clock driver into the memory module to conquer electrical challenges at the root, making memory faster and more stable.

The validation of these new client memory modules by Intel will empower top PC manufacturers and integrators to begin adopting Micron’s innovative clock driver-based memory into forthcoming PC platforms. Notably, Micron is the first memory vendor to validate 32 gigabit die-based 64GB CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions for Intel® Core™ Ultra desktop processors. This enables system capacities up to 256GB for AI PCs and high-end workstations, which demand high memory densities and performance.

“Micron and Intel have been working together to bring next-generation compute performance to the market,” said Dimitrios Ziakas, vice president of memory and I/O technologies at Intel. “The powerful combination of Intel Core Ultra desktop processors and Micron’s latest clock driver-powered CUDIMM/CSODIMMs with up to massive 64 GB capacities will be critical to helping propel the next wave of data-rich AI PCs to 6400 MT/s speeds. By aligning our strategies and co-validating, we are offering the most advanced memory and CPU products to our customers and the market and accelerating ecosystem adoption of future-looking form factors."

The 6,400MT/s speeds provided by Crucial’s plug-and-play DDR5 CUDIMM and CSODIMM memory offer an out-of-the-box performance boost to AI PCs and other data-hungry workloads, whether users are upgrading from a DDR4 system or looking to increase DDR5 performance. The CUDIMM solutions are suited for desktop computers and the CSODIMM solutions for laptops.

Consumers will be able to purchase the CUDIMM and CSODIMM solutions in 16GB capacities through Crucial.com, which will come with a limited lifetime warranty.3 Capacities of 64GB will be available for purchase through the channel during the first half of calendar year 2025.

With the addition of DDR-based CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs, Micron continues to expand its memory portfolio with form factor and performance innovations to power next-generation PCs, including AI PCs, and increasingly demanding workloads.

To learn more, visit here to learn more about Micron’s CUDIMM offerings and here to learn more about its CSODIMM offerings.

Follow us online!

Micron social channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/micron-technology

X: https://www.x.com/MicronTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicronTechUSA/

Crucial social channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crucialmemory

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crucial_memory

X: https://www.x.com/crucialmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/crucialmemory

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications

that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 DDR5 6,400MT/s speeds are comparable to extreme-performance DDR4 memory speeds and 2x faster than maximum standard DDR4 speeds of 3,200MT/s.

2 Based on DDR5 running at maximum bandwidth of 5600 MT/s

3 Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Austria, Belgium, France, and Germany, where warranty is valid for ten years from the date of purchase.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d734e10-1dab-4baf-b5ec-62f82945edeb