CarGurus Teams With NFL Legend Drew Brees for “Keys to Success” Campaign

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today launched a new campaign with NFL legend Drew Brees focused on helping today’s drivers feel even more confident and prepared during the car buying and selling process. The “Keys to Success” campaign taps Brees—who is known for his ability to deliver under pressure both on and off the field—to empower all drivers in getting “game day-ready” to feel assured they’re getting the best deal and are in control through the car buying and selling process.

“CarGurus helps today’s shoppers get ready for their big moment by providing access to thorough vehicle information, the most extensive deal ratings, and the most new and used cars so you know you’re getting the best deal possible,” explained Brees. “So much of performing at a high level is about focusing on the process and having the tools that instill confidence so that by the time you step on the field—or into the dealership—you’re ready to make things happen.”

As one of the largest financial commitments today’s consumer can make, purchasing a car can be daunting for many. According to a recent CarGurus study2, many game-time decisions can erode a shopper’s confidence:

The top three factors that can cause someone to second-guess their car purchase are 1) Not being sure what makes for a fair price (39%); 2) Feeling rushed to make a decision (37%); and 3) The general stress of making such a big purchase/commitment (36%).

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of buyers said that negotiating a price is one of the most intimidating aspects of buying a car.

Mirroring the trend seen for car buying, 50% of respondents said the most intimidating aspect of selling or trading in a car was getting the most money.



“Known for his rigorous mental and physical preparation during his professional football career, Drew’s winning combination of steady confidence and rigorous research both on and off the field makes him the perfect confidence coach for today’s drivers, and a natural partner for CarGurus,” said Dafna Sarnoff, CarGurus Chief Marketing Officer. “Car shoppers can identify with Drew's mindset of gathering the best information and tools available to feel confident that they are getting the best deals for their unique individual needs.”

The “Keys to Success” campaign will be featured on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and other digital video placements. See here to learn more about the campaign.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com), Q2 2024, U.S.

2Methodology: July 2024 survey of 1,501 U.S. licensed residents, 18+

