Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paxful, the global payment network for people-powered money announced a major upgrade to its brand and products for 14 million total Paxful users in over 140 countries:

A totally reinvented mobile and web P2P trading experience, designed for smoother trades, getting you the right information at the right time, and keeping you secure. Dozens of core product updates including the industry’s lowest fees on cryptocurrency swaps, plus the addition of nearly a hundred new payment methods. Major improvements across safety, security, and support - merging the best of expert talent and the latest in AI.



New Brand, New App, New Team - Same Mission

Founded in 2015, today’s announcement represents the biggest change to Paxful’s brand and core products since its founding, and a breath of fresh air for peer-to-peer markets.

Paxful’s modern rebrand emphasizes simplicity, delivered across updated web and mobile products, and is designed from the ground up based on years of marketplace data and daily user feedback.

This inflection point comes as the team approaches 100 members around the globe under the leadership of Paxful CEO Roshan Dharia.

Dharia says, “We built an incredible team that works tirelessly to connect with our users, improve our marketplace, and keep everyone safe. Then we listened, built, and optimized everything about Paxful, inside and out. The result is a brand new Paxful, with the best designed app in peer-to-peer, loyal to its founding mission: building a financial system for the 100%”

The Best of Human Ingenuity and Cutting-Edge Technology

Paxful is modernizing key areas of its business through the integration of AI, resulting in faster trades, more intuitive support, and enhanced scam prevention. By leveraging a substantial dataset of historical information alongside expert human input, Paxful's AI tools are enabling the company to accomplish more with better results:

Safety - Paxful has strengthened its compliance and identity programs by integrating crypto forensics, layered identity screening, and process automation, all supported by a dedicated compliance team. These enhancements facilitate quicker onboarding while reducing risks like identity theft and blocking high-risk transactions, ultimately protecting users from known scams and maintaining the marketplace's integrity.

- Paxful has strengthened its compliance and identity programs by integrating crypto forensics, layered identity screening, and process automation, all supported by a dedicated compliance team. These enhancements facilitate quicker onboarding while reducing risks like identity theft and blocking high-risk transactions, ultimately protecting users from known scams and maintaining the marketplace's integrity. Security - Supported by a global 24/7 support team, Paxful’s security suite continually scans thousands of data points from its marketplace to prevent scams. Repeat offenders are barred from rejoining, fostering a safer marketplace for all users.

- Supported by a global 24/7 support team, Paxful’s security suite continually scans thousands of data points from its marketplace to prevent scams. Repeat offenders are barred from rejoining, fostering a safer marketplace for all users. Support - By pairing AI with expert moderators, Paxful has achieved resolution times that are 2.3 times faster than the industry average. This efficiency is complemented by newly launched features such as Live Chat support and a streamlined knowledge base available for self-service, ensuring that users retain access to the human touch in support interactions.



Paxful is the world’s largest people-powered marketplace, connecting over 14 million users across 140+ countries to move, earn, save, and store money - even without a bank account. Founded in 2015 and based in the United States, Paxful offers safe, fast, and reliable access to the global economy through cryptocurrencies bought and sold on a borderless peer-to-peer payment network. With over 300 payment methods for accessing Bitcoin, USDT, and other popular digital and local currencies, Paxful is building a financial system for 100%.

