Black Kite Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security Excellence

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This internationally recognized standard demonstrates Black Kite’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security and data protection for its clients.



ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification confirms that Black Kite has implemented a robust and comprehensive ISMS, designed to protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity, confidentiality and availability of information. Achieving this certification involved rigorous assessments of the company’s security practices, including risk management, incident response and continuous improvement processes.

Black Kite’s evaluation process was conducted by an independent, accredited certification body, ensuring an impartial evaluation of the company’s information security practices. With this certification, Black Kite meets and exceeds the stringent security requirements expected by its global client base and is fully equipped to handle the challenges of today’s cyber threat environment. This achievement is a testament to Black Kite’s continuous investment in its cybersecurity infrastructure and its proactive approach to managing risk in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is more than just a compliance milestone for us; it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer trust,” added Bob Maley, CSO of Black Kite. “This milestone underscores our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data and enhancing our security posture. As cyber threats continue to evolve, our clients can be confident that we are not only meeting the industry's highest standards but are also dedicated to continuously improving our security practices."

Black Kite will continue prioritizing information security in all aspects of its operations, ensuring that its solutions remain at the forefront of cyber risk management. This certification further solidifies Black Kite’s position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to mitigate cyber risk and protect their critical assets.

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives companies a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating.

Black Kite serves more than 3,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .

Learn more at www.blackkite.com, on the Black Kite blog .

