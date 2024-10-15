Water Desalination Plant Equipment Industry Report 2024 with Regional Market Projections to 2030 and Strategic Profiles of Key Players - Xylem, Veolia, Aquatech, DuPont & More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water desalination plant equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 73.61 billion by 2030, projecting to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030. Rising concerns regarding water scarcity and a significant increase in industrial activities are likely to drive the growth of the market.





The scarcity of freshwater reserves, coupled with the rising demand for water in various arid regions, as these areas lack sources of surface water such as lakes and rivers, has resulted in augmenting the number of desalination plants globally. Since 1990, over half of the wetlands on the earth have disappeared owing to climatic changes. Moreover, according to the United Nations' World Water Development Report 2024, 2.2 billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water services in 2022, thereby contributing to water scarcity globally.



Furthermore, the increasing energy efficiency in water desalination plant equipment is poised to drive significant cost savings and stimulate market growth. As advancements in technology reduce the energy consumption required for desalination technologies, the market for such equipment is expected to experience robust growth, driven by both cost-effectiveness and heightened demand for sustainable water solutions. This reduction in energy expenditure not only enhances the economic feasibility of desalination projects but also encourages their adoption in regions facing water scarcity.



Advanced desalination equipment is being developed using data analytics and machine learning algorithms. These technologies can optimize membrane design and operation, leading to improved water recovery rates and reduced energy consumption. For example, machine learning models can analyze historical data to identify optimal operating conditions for desalination membranes, maximizing their performance and efficiency.



Based on equipment, the desalination device segment led the market and accounted for 44.3% of the overall revenue share in 2023. This can be attributed to the high importance and cost-intensive desalination process by technologies such as reverse osmosis, multi-stage distillation (MSF), and multi-effect distillation (MED).

In terms of revenue, the brackish water segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising technological innovation and development of cost-effective systems for desalination.

Based on application, the municipal source segment led the market and accounted for 50.7% of the overall revenue share in 2023. The growing urban population, combined with the expansion of megacities around the world, is expected to drive the growth of the municipal segment over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the below 10 m3/hr is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand of potable water in smaller communities, remote areas, and some of industries which requires high-purity of water.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Concentration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Technology Overview

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.9 Economic Mega Trend Analysis

Chapter 4 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Equipment Outlook

5.2 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Equipment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Equipment, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 6 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Source Outlook

6.2 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Source, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 7 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Application Outlook

7.2 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 8 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Production Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Production Capacity Outlook

8.2 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Production Capacity Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.3 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Production Capacity, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million & Units)

Chapter 9 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10 Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Categorization

10.3 Participant's Overview

10.4 Financial Performance

10.5 Product Benchmarking

10.6 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

10.8 Company Market Positioning

10.9 Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

10.10 Strategy Mapping

