France Diabetes Devices Market Report (2024-2032) with Analysis by Type, Distribution Channel and Company - BD, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Abbott Labs, Eli Lilly, Ypsomed, Dexcom

The France Diabetes Device market is expected to reach US$ 946.9 million in 2023 to US$ 1.78 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2032. The market for diabetes care devices in France is also being driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, expanding awareness of diabetic care, healthcare spending, and technical improvements. The major participants in the France Diabetes Device market includes BD, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Ypsomed AG, Dexcom Inc.







France's Diabetes Population is Growing, Increasing the Market for Diabetes Devices in France



Among the 59 countries that make up the IDF-EUR area is France. Furthermore, 538 million people globally and 62 million people in the Europe Region were predicted to have diabetes in 2022; by 2045, this figure is predicted to rise to 69 million. As per a report conducted by the European Commission, one in ten individuals in France have diabetes, making it the country with the greatest prevalence of chronic diabetes.



France has a high rate of diabetes, despite the fact that the regulations' goal of 80% compliance with recommended medical consultations isn't always reached. New approaches that emphasize patient and physician education and information are required to reduce the burden of complications and hospitalizations related to diabetes in order to encourage proactive therapy adjustment and diminish therapeutic inertia.



According to a 2022 article titled "Epidemiology and Health Impact of Diabetes in France," after a 5-year period, patients with diabetes type-1 reported more diabetes-related difficulties than type-2 (52.2 vs. 34.7%). Additionally, across a two-year period, patients with diabetes type-1 had a higher frequency of diabetes-related admissions (29.8% vs. 16.9%) than patients with diabetes type-2.



Growing Health Concerns



The management of diabetes is becoming more widely known, which has a big impact on patient behavior and treatment decisions. individuals are increasingly inclined to look for improved diabetes management strategies as more individuals become aware of the dangers and difficulties connected to the disease.

Information regarding effective monitoring and treatment choices is being disseminated through community initiatives, educational programs, and public health campaigns. This increased awareness stimulates demand for cutting-edge diabetes solutions and gadgets as well as healthy lifestyle adoption. Healthcare providers are responding to patients' pro-active caregiving with creative solutions that improve management and overall results.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $946.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1,784.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered France

