KFNCCC A Regional Leader in Pediatric Cancer Treatment





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the heart of advanced medical efforts in pediatric oncology in the Kingdom, King Fahad National Centre for Children's Cancer (KFNCCC), affiliated with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), stands as a unique healthcare institution in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Since its founding in 1997, the center has become a beacon of hope and medical innovation, operating within a comprehensive therapeutic environment, that combines advanced clinical care and specialized research, the center aims to provide treatment for more than 500 new cases annually and conducts 150 stem cell transplants each year, achieving qualitative excellence in utilizing the latest treatment techniques and technologies, achieving results comparable to top medical institutions worldwide.

A regional leader is the center's Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation (SCT) program, performing around 150 transplants annually. Over the past two decades, it has completed more than 3,162 transplants, 24% of which were conducted through alternative methods, either from unrelated donors, haploidentical transplants from relatives, or through umbilical cord blood, offering innovative medical solutions for children without a matched family donor. This represents a lifeline for children suffering from previously incurable conditions, such as leukemia, bone marrow failure, and genetic disorders. By localizing this complex treatment in Saudi Arabia, the center has made it accessible to Saudi and GCC children, reducing the need for medical travel abroad.

In its ongoing efforts to localize advanced treatments within the Kingdom, the center successfully introduced advanced T-cell engineering therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with approximately 30 patients treated over the past four years. Since 2019, the center also treated 31 retinoblastoma cases through its intra-arterial chemotherapy program, in collaboration with King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital. Additionally, it has treated four high-risk neuroblastoma cases with radiation therapy since 2020. These achievements reflect the center’s commitment to providing comprehensive medical care for children with complex diseases.

The center’s treatment outcomes are remarkable, with a 90% survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients and a 95% survival rate for those with nephroblastoma. The overall survival rate for patients with various tumors stands at 88%, showcasing the quality of care provided and giving hope to patients and their families, offering the possibility of overcoming complex diseases and returning to normal life.

KFNCCC integrates advanced clinical care with specialized research in a comprehensive environment, enabling the direct and effective application of the latest treatment methods. Supported by an extensive network of prestigious international partnerships, including the Children’s Oncology Group (COG), the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), and the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), the center offers patients access to the latest treatments and clinical trials, reinforcing its position as a global medical reference in pediatric oncology care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

