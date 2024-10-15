Top Eight Winners Announced in ImageFIRST’s HeroesFIRST Contest, Honoring Healthcare Heroes

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST®, the leading national provider of linen, laundry and facility services specializing in the healthcare industry announced the winners of their 4th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest – where ImageFIRST Customer Advocates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of their patients. After receiving over 470 nominations from the ImageFIRST Service Team, 20 Healthcare Heroes were selected as finalists. Votes were cast by the public on the contest’s website for the Hero who inspired them the most.



Following the nationwide vote, the Heroes that received the most votes will be awarded a cash prize, totaling $16,500. * The top eight winners are:

Paula Cote, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH Ashley Swenson, HonorHealth in Phoenix, AZ Jennifer Levi, Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN Dawn Compres, Ronald McDonald House in Miami, FL Deborah Hunter, Bailey Square Surgery Center in Austin, TX Erica Murphy, Regional SurgiCenter in Moline, IL Rita Hartman, North Shore Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center in Westlake, OH Natalie Powers, The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS

*If preferred, an equivalent donation will be made to a charity of their choice.

Local celebrations will be held for each winner. Details can be shared upon request.



HeroesFIRST was filled with many heartwarming stories that deeply impacted both our associates and customers. “Paula Cote was nominated for her dedication to her community,” says Jorge Parra, an ImageFIRST District Service Manager in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire team’s nominee, Paula Cote, was voted one of the top eight winners. “From the moment I met her a few years ago, I could see that she was a truly genuine person. With each interaction, Paula demonstrates her compassion for her patients and her care for everyone around her. It came as no surprise to learn that she was nominated in this year’s HeroesFIRST campaign. When I think of Paula, I see a hero every day!”

In expressing her extreme gratitude for the recognition, HeroesFIRST winner and Pediatric Nurse at Huggins Hospital, Paula Cote shared, “It is an honor to receive HeroesFIRST recognition from an organization as remarkable as ImageFIRST. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of Huggins Hospital’s administration and my amazing colleagues. Thank you all so much!”

“This campaign has such a ripple effect within our organization and the healthcare community,” says ImageFIRST CEO Edward H. Orzetti. “Each nomination tells a story of kindness and selflessness, reminding us of the profound impact healthcare heroes have in our lives. We are proud to celebrate these remarkable individuals and the extraordinary contributions they make to their communities. Their efforts inspire not only their peers but also all of us at ImageFIRST to continually strive for service excellence.”



Congratulations to the 2024 HeroesFIRST nominees, including this year’s finalists and runners-up:

Elaine Sherfy , Riverwalk Ambulatory Surgery Center in Bradenton, FL Amy Taylor , Christus Physician Surgery Center in New Braunfels, TX Claudia Melendez , Newport Coast Surgical Institute in Newport Beach, CA David Neal , Roseland Hospital in Chicago, IL Keitha Brown Zittle , Medquest-Novant Health Breast Center in Charlotte, NC Karla Ochoa , Alpha Male Plastic Surgery in New York, NY Karol Iser , American Cancer Society Hope Lodge KC in Kansas City, MO Nayeli Acosta , Dr. Andrew Smith in Irvine, CA Tahisha McLemore , Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, TX Julie Hauk , ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Kenosha in Kenosha, WI Elizabeth Graf , Ft. Lauderdale Heart & Rhythm Surgery Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL Dr. Juan Carlos Correa , Kansas City Vascular Institute in Overland Park, KS



ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

