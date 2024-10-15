Crete Professionals Alliance uses Intapp to drive innovation and rapid growth in the highly regulated accounting market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that Crete Professionals Alliance (Crete PA) has implemented Intapp Conflicts to centralize the conflicts and independence process that protect Crete PA and its member firms alike.



Keeping pace with industry change

The accounting industry is undergoing a fundamental change, driven in part by an increase in private equity funding. This infusion of capital has driven two main responses: firms are either growing through acquisitions, or they are readying themselves for a potential acquisition.

Crete PA has responded to these market forces by creating a growing network of accounting and professional services firms. Crete PA’s partnership model augments the power of individual firm brands and cultures, with the capabilities of a national platform, to grow revenues, create efficiencies, and access capital.

“When forming Crete PA, it was important that we let firms preserve their individual brands and culture that makes them special — while still letting them tap into the opportunity to be part of a larger national organization,” said Jake Sloane, Co-Founder of Crete PA. “By centralizing back-office functions, including conflicts and independence, we’re creating efficiencies that enable growth while letting professionals focus on the accounting work they’re best at. Partnering with Intapp on conflicts is one of several ways our firms are adapting to fast-evolving technology and benefiting from AI.”

This partnership approach has worked well for Crete PA. Since its founding in 2023, it has received funding from Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners to focus on technology evolution. It also became one of the fastest growing networks of accounting and professional services firms in the U.S. In its first year, Crete PA partnered with more than 10 firms with multi-decade track records of excellent client service.

“Crete PA is taking a real leadership position in today’s quickly evolving accounting market,” said Kareem Zaki, Partner at Thrive Capital. “Centralizing and tech-enabling back-office functions for its network of accounting firms — through its partnership with Intapp — is spurring operational infrastructure advancement and supporting continued growth for member firms, while maintaining who they are at the core.”

Addressing conflicts clearance

“In our partnership model, conflicts and independence clearance can be complex and a new challenge for firms that must consider services being performed across the other Crete PA member firms,” said Brad Knudsen, Director of Compliance at Crete PA. “Using Intapp, we’ve created a centralized way to check conflicts and independence, ensuring compliance with professional standards and increasing trust in our growth and operating strategy.”

Knudsen added: “We were able to implement Intapp through our centralized technology stack, which means that we do not have to implement the technology every time we partner with a new firm. This can be a big relief for firms that want to minimize unnecessary software implementations.”

Intapp compliance solutions help professionals quickly yet thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. Crete PA is using Intapp Conflicts to implement a centralized, AI-driven approach to help ensure all potential conflicts and independence impairments are addressed quickly and confidently.

All member firm data now flows into a consolidated data warehouse where Intapp Conflicts uses Applied AI and predictive risk-scoring capabilities to search for and analyze potential conflicts. The software helps automate these functions, enabling Crete PA’s compliance team to focus on results containing high-risk issues and requiring responsive remediations.

“Intapp Conflicts is not just helping us bolster our overall compliance posture, it’s bringing an element of innovation to a traditionally slow and painful function,” said Leslie Adler, General Counsel at Crete PA. “Oftentimes, firms rely on spreadsheets, manual processes, and lengthy completion timelines to clear a prospect and get an engagement letter out. Our approach, using a best-in-class AI-powered solution, will unburden staff and improve the firm’s overall risk management profile.”

Multiplying success with Intapp

“Crete PA is leading the way amid dynamic industry changes, and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen us to support them,” said Tom Koehler, Global Managing Principal of Accounting and Consulting Industries at Intapp. “Intapp Conflicts is not only centralizing the information and processes that protect Crete PA and its member firms, but also introducing advanced automation to facilitate seamless compliance across dispersed office locations and teams. This innovative approach enhances operational independence and mitigates regulatory risk during a period of exponential growth, setting a new standard for efficiency and governance in the profession.”

On the heels of its successful Intapp Conflicts implementation, Crete PA is implementing Intapp Intake to further automate and ease its new client acceptance, onboarding, and continuance processes.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CRETE PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE

The accounting industry is fundamentally changing, partially driven by the uptick in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) activities in the past several years. Crete Professionals Alliance (“Crete PA”) established itself in 2023 to create an alternative to the traditional exit options for accounting and professional services firm owners. Crete PA partners with firms across the country to complement their existing strengths and support their future growth. Its structure supports local leadership, local brands, and local cultures while providing access to its national back-office resources and financial backing. Crete PA makes investments in the non-attest businesses of accounting firms, all of which adopt an alternative practice structure.

Contact:

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com