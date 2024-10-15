Alliance Witan PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Alliance Witan PLC Alliance Witan PLC

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachel Beagles
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director
b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alliance Witan PLC
b)

LEI

213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)







Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
  
Identification codeGB00B11V7W98
  
b)

Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and their closely associated persons as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)    
  Price(s)Volume(s) 
  1,274.6p9,165 
  1,274.6p465 
   1,274.6p465 
   1,274.6p15,938 
d)











Aggregated information 
  
- Aggregated volume26,033
  
- Price£331,817
  
e)

Date of the transaction

11.10.2024
f)

Place of the transactionXLON