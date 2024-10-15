Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vicky Hastings
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Alliance Witan PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|Identification code
|GB00B11V7W98
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and accounts she manages for her children directly and also as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,274.6p
|111
|1,274.6p
|462
|1,212.0p
|3,333
|1,215.5p
|606
|1,216.9p
|143
|1,216.7p
|606
|1,216.9p
|606
|1,216.9p
|200
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|6,067
|- Price
|£73,986.93
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14.10.2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Alliance Witan PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
| Source: Alliance Witan PLC Alliance Witan PLC