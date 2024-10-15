Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market to Reach $680.2 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market by End user (Hospitals, Dental clinics and Others), and Distribution channel (Online channel and Offline channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dental handpiece air turbines market was valued at $390.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $680.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.



The global dental handpiece air turbines market is experiencing growth due to increase in dental disorders and rise in adoption of advanced dental handpiece air turbines which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Prime determinants of growth

The rising prevalence of dental disorders among the population is driving growth in the global market for dental handpiece air turbines. Dental handpieces are considered essential tools in any dental practice. The dental handpieces market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to rise in geriatric population, increase in the number of root canal procedures, and surge in awareness among the people regarding oral hygiene. A range of sophisticated high quality instruments such as the air turbine dental handpiece are needed for the increasing number of persons seeking routine dental examinations and cleanings.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $390.34 million Market Size in 2033 $680.14 million CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental disorders

Increase in adoption of air turbine handpiece

Surge in awareness for oral health & hygiene Opportunities Opportunity in untapped economies Restraint High cost of instrument



Segment Highlights

Dental clinics segment is likely to be lucrative by 2033

The growth of dental clinics is driven by several key factors, owing to rise in number of people suffering from dental diseases and increase in number of key players offering dental tools. This has led to increase in the number of dental clinics that offer specialized dental treatment. Dental clinics typically handle a higher volume of patients compared to individual practices. The efficiency and thoroughness provided by these clinics are essential for managing and diagnosing multiple cases effectively.

Online Channel segment is expected to be lucrative

The dominance of the rising demand for air turbine dental handpiece through online channel is indeed a lucrative segment, driven by the increased adoption of digital health solutions, convenience, cost savings, and advancements in technology. As end user preferences shift towards online purchasing and as the sector evolves with improved regulations and infrastructure, online channel are set to become a major player in the healthcare market.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, the global dental handpiece air turbines market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology, strong demand & availability of dental handpiece air turbines, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the dental handpiece air turbines market.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India which has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such dental handpiece air turbines products and is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players: -

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Premier Dental Co.

A dec Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

NSK

SciCan Ltd.

Bien Air Dental SA

MTI Dental

MDK CO., LTD.

DENTALEZ

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental handpiece air turbines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

