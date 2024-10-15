Chuck E. Cheese Teams Up with Harlem Globetrotters for Sports & Family Entertainment Collaboration

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, and the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration that will bring together two of America's most iconic and legendary properties. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will leverage a new family sports and entertainment platform developed by the two entertainment brands that will seamlessly blend the worlds of basketball and joyful play.



Just in time for the highly anticipated Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, this partnership will engage millions of fans and families through the Chuck E. Cheese extensive in-store media network, featuring nearly over 3,000 screens across 470 locations across 45 states. With experiential activations planned during 250 of its domestic tour stops, families will experience unique promotions and original content designed to spark joy, excitement and unforgettable experiences with both brands, reaching millions of kids and families.

“It’s a thrilling new chapter for Chuck E. Cheese, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “This collaboration allows us to introduce the exhilarating sport of basketball to young fans and families in a fun and engaging way. We’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with fans and partners.”

“For decades the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E.Cheese have been known for providing unique entertainment experiences for families.” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “This partnership speaks to our commitment to work with ‘best-in-class’ partners to help in our dogged pursuit to reach audiences wherever they are.”

This multi-year collaboration will offer existing and new fans of the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E. Cheese compelling reasons to connect with the legendary and awe-inspiring basketball team and iconic character, Chuck E. Cheese in his honorary role as the ‘Celebration Coach’ across new mediums. Together, the brands are crafting dynamic experiences that unite families around shared moments of entertainment and a love for sports.

Families and fans of all ages can look forward to an array of activities and engaging content beginning in November as the countdown begins for the World Tour kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 26. Visit www.chuckecheese.com/globetrotters for updates, new entertainment and surprises from the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E. Cheese throughout the partnership. Tickets for the 2025 Harlem Globetrotters World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, can be purchased HERE.

The properties will also be jointly offering advertising and sponsorship opportunities that will provide partners exposure to this lucrative audience through experiential, digital and traditional elements.

Fans can Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and exclusive promotions by visiting www.chuckecheese.com/globetrotters

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It’s the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.



They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

