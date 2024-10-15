Jet.AI Set to Push the Boundaries of Aviation Technology with Enhanced AI Capabilities

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence company, today announced significant advancements in its AI-driven software offerings — CharterGPT and Reroute AI. The new features are in their final QA cycles before release, set to debut at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, with rollouts planned from now through November 2024.



CharterGPT: Ushering in the Era of Human-Like Interaction

Jet.AI's CharterGPT is breaking new ground by integrating voice capabilities and enhanced comprehension. The product’s AI agent is expected to be capable of listening, understanding, and carrying out booking requests with remarkable accuracy and efficiency. This innovation is expected to accelerate operator response times, a traditional bottleneck in the bespoke process of chartering a plane or an empty leg.

Reroute AI: Trip Request Finding, Matching, and Booking

Reroute AI continually scans the inventory of empty legs in the US to find reroute candidates to match with a consumer trip request. Like CharterGPT, Reroute AI t is expected to autonomously connect with aircraft operators; that marks a significant advancement in travel tech.

"Our vision is to make machine interaction as useful as possible before eventual and critical human interaction," said Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston. "In a fascinating demo, I found myself conversing with an AI version of myself, using a near-perfect replica of my own voice and capable of booking requests. The experience offered a glimpse of a future where interacting with a well-informed AI feels more advantageous than speaking with a person. Our AI is expected to carry out tasks traditionally delegated to humans to generate revenue, particularly on the back end. This technology is an extension of ourselves.”

Experience the Future at NBAA 2024

Jet.AI invites guests to discover these pioneering AI solutions at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition 2024 booth #955. Demos showcasing these capabilities are scheduled, marking the beginning of a new chapter in private aviation, with full features rolling out from now through November 2024.

To schedule a demo, use the following Calendly link: https://calendly.com/jake-eyeq/reroute-demo

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of standalone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

