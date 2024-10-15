WellRithms Launches Comp42: Expands Suite of Payment Integrity Services for Workers' Compensation Bill Review, Combats Overpayment and Expedites Dispute Resolution

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms, the industry leading payment integrity firm, demonstrates its market leadership with the launch of Comp42, designed to revolutionize workers' compensation bill review by targeting the silent corrosion from inflated medical bills. This innovative approach powered by advanced analytics and physician expertise will transform prevailing medical cost complacency with a proactive solution for addressing overbilling.



“A false sense of security in a thriving workers’ compensation market has allowed egregious medical billing practices to quietly erode the financial health of carriers and self-insured companies,” says Merrit Quarum, M.D., CEO, WellRithms. “Comp42 addresses this challenge, providing guaranteed savings by taking on the financial risk of medical bills and ensuring that overpayments and long-term financial liabilities are removed from our clients.”

Under the WellRithms umbrella, Comp42 provides:

The most advanced, pre-payment medical bill review solution powered by cutting-edge analytics and a team of physician bill review experts.

Precise and legally defensible repricing solutions that protect payors from excessive bills.

Court-tested legal expertise that ensures protection against unjustified billing practices.

The industry's only indemnity captive, transferring balance-billing risk and guaranteeing savings for clients.

Quarum continues, “We designed Comp42 to help companies successfully break the ongoing, financially draining cycle of overpayment for workers’ compensation bills. With Comp42, we aim to mitigate risk, reduce financial burdens and restore integrity to workers' compensation billing and reimbursement. There are better results within reach for those looking to identify and combat unjustified charges that undermine the health of workers' compensation programs."

To learn more about how Comp42 can help your organization, visit WellRithms at the upcoming National Comp Workers' Comp Conference & Trade Show in Las Vegas, October 15-17, 2024. To schedule a meeting, please contact info@wellrithms.com.

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying Field™ between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers’ compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield Indemnification™, backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit www.wellrithms.com.