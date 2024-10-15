SYGMA Kansas City Warehouse Colleagues Ratify Agreement Reached With the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 955, Return to Work After Just 24 Hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYGMA Kansas City is pleased that our warehouse colleagues—represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 955—have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike that began just 24 hours ago.



We urge the Teamsters to always resolve issues at the negotiating table so we can avoid situations like this which are disruptive to our colleagues, their families, our communities, and our customers.

“From the beginning, we had offered substantial and generous wage increases, including additional benefits our colleagues had requested,” said Jon Ratnasamy, president of SYGMA. “Our commitment to good-faith negotiations and our appreciation for our colleagues helped us reach a resolution that balances the needs of our business and our colleagues.”

We greatly value our colleagues’ hard work and loyalty and remain committed to providing them with competitive wages and benefits. Now that they have returned to work, they will immediately begin to enjoy the market-leading wages we are providing.

