U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database 2024

The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Outputs:
- .CSV
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Featured
- Adventhealth Orlando
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospitals
- Orlando Health
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Norton Hospitals Inc
- UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside
- Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Hospitals
- Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt.
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Indiana University Health
- Lehigh Valley
- Christiana Care Health System
- The Methodist Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- William Beaumont Hospital- Royal Oak
- Kaleida Health
- St. Josephs Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Cntr
- Uf Health Shands
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
