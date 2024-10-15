U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database 2024 by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA)

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database by CBSA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facilities Pricing by CBSA Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified CBSA for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Featured
- SMI Imaging
- BTDI
- Alliance Healthcare Services
- Pacific Vascular
- Health Imaging Partners
- Digitrace Care Services
