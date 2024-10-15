U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database 2024 by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA)

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database by CBSA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facilities Pricing by CBSA Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA).

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified CBSA for the following pricing benchmarks:

  • 25th Percentile
  • 50th Percentile
  • 75th Percentile
  • 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:

  • Academic Researchers
  • Consultants
  • Data Analysts
  • Industry Professionals
  • Third-party App Developers

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF

Companies Featured

  • SMI Imaging
  • BTDI
  • Alliance Healthcare Services
  • Pacific Vascular
  • Health Imaging Partners
  • Digitrace Care Services

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w70mod

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Medical Imaging
                            
                            
                                Radiology
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data