U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database 2024 by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA)

The U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facilities Pricing by CBSA Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA).



This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for freestanding radiology facilities operating in the United States of America within a specified CBSA for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

Key Topics Covered:



I. Overview

a. Description of Specified CBSA

b. Summary of database criteria



II. Database Content

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark



III. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF



Companies Featured

SMI Imaging

BTDI

Alliance Healthcare Services

Pacific Vascular

Health Imaging Partners

Digitrace Care Services

