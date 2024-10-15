Cabeau Launches Nap Now Hoodie, Designed for On-The-Go Power Naps

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global travel comfort brand Cabeau is proud to announce the launch of the Nap Now Hoodie, engineered to create a cozy and private napping experience no matter where your journey takes you. This attachable hood features Cabeau's patented, adjustable nose bridge for a true customizable blackout experience.



The Nap Now Hoodie also features cinchable drawstrings with an adjustable clasp and ultra-strong clips that make it easy to attach to neck pillows, blankets, jackets, and more. Its anti-microbial fabric inhibits bacterial growth and the inner satin lining keeps hair protected, smooth and frizz-free, so you can embark on your nap journey without bedhead. Memory foam earplugs are included to reduce ambient noise and can be conveniently stored in a built-in pocket, ensuring travelers can enjoy the comfort and privacy of their own nap environment wherever their adventures take them.

Abundant with innovative, industry-leading features, the Nap Now Hoodie is the ideal travel accessory for frequent flyers, business travelers, or anyone in need of an on-the-go power nap. According to the Sleep Foundation , napping improves cognitive function, relieves stress, and enhances overall wellbeing.

“The Nap Now Hoodie enhances Cabeau's existing product line of neck pillows and travel blankets, offering comfort customization and flexibility suited to a customer's needs. It can be integrated seamlessly with our other comfort solutions or utilized independently for a convenient and restful experience while traveling,” said David Sternlight, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cabeau. “Our dedication to listening to our consumers and creating solutions to meet their needs continues to fuel Cabeau’s meteoric growth and success.”

The Cabeau Nap Now Hoodie is available now to purchase at Cabeau.com and Amazon.

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.

