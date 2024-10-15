U.S. National Independent Laboratories Pricing Database 2024 Within All 50 States and Puerto Rico, Including All Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs)

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Independent Laboratories Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for independent laboratories operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Summary of database criteria
II. Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Table 3
a. HCPCS Code
b. HCPCS Description
c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
V. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
Companies Featured
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Quest Diagnostics
- Unilab Corporation
- Lab One
