Ice Cream Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide to 2028: Focus on Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Ice Cream industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $13.99 billion to the global ice cream industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $18.69 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the ice cream industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $7.89 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $2.47 and $2.45 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the ice cream industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $9.70 billion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $3.96 and $3.40 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five ice cream market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five ice cream market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key ice cream market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five ice cream market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five ice cream market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five ice cream market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five ice cream market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the emerging five ice cream market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Ice Cream

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Ice Cream in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Ice Cream in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Ice Cream in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Ice Cream in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Ice Cream in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

Binggrae Co Ltd

Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

Bofrost Dienstleistungs GmbH & Co KG

Bulla Dairy Foods

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

Danone SA

Ezaki Glico Co Ltd

F&N Foods Pte Ltd

Froneri International Ltd

Gatti Ice Cream Pty Ltd

General Mills Inc

Grupo Herdez SA de CV

Grupo Nutresa SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd

Hennig-Olsen Is AS

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

Inspire Brands Inc

Lotte Co Ltd

Mars, Incorporated

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle SA

Professor Grunschnabel BV

PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk

PT Diamond Cold Storage

Sammontana Spa

TINE SA

Unilever Plc.

Vadilal Enterprise Limited

Valsoia SpA

Wells Enterprises Inc

Yildiz Holding Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tvay7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.