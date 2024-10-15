Ice Cream Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide to 2028: Focus on Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Ice Cream industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $13.99 billion to the global ice cream industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $18.69 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6% over the 2023-28 period.
- Within the ice cream industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $7.89 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $2.47 and $2.45 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the ice cream industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $9.70 billion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $3.96 and $3.40 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Ice Cream
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Ice Cream in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Ice Cream in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Ice Cream in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Ice Cream in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Ice Cream in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
- Binggrae Co Ltd
- Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.
- Bofrost Dienstleistungs GmbH & Co KG
- Bulla Dairy Foods
- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
- Danone SA
- Ezaki Glico Co Ltd
- F&N Foods Pte Ltd
- Froneri International Ltd
- Gatti Ice Cream Pty Ltd
- General Mills Inc
- Grupo Herdez SA de CV
- Grupo Nutresa SA
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd
- Hennig-Olsen Is AS
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
- Inspire Brands Inc
- Lotte Co Ltd
- Mars, Incorporated
- Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Professor Grunschnabel BV
- PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk
- PT Diamond Cold Storage
- Sammontana Spa
- TINE SA
- Unilever Plc.
- Vadilal Enterprise Limited
- Valsoia SpA
- Wells Enterprises Inc
- Yildiz Holding Inc
