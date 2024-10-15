North America (NAFTA) Home & Garden Product Retail Industry Guide with Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028 with Profiles of 40+ Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home & Garden Product Retail North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAFTA Home & garden product retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The home & garden product retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $883.54 billion in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the 2019-23 period.
- Within the home & garden product retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $800.01 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $47.51 and $36.01 billion, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the home & garden product retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $897.18 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $57.62 and $41.12 billion, respectively.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 NAFTA Home & Garden Product Retail
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Home & Garden Product Retail in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Home & Garden Product Retail in Mexico
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Home & Garden Product Retail in The United States
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Company Profiles
