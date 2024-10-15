Tobacco & Tobacco Products Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Focus on Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa 2018-2028

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco & Tobacco Products Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Tobacco and Tobacco Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $3,80,081.7 million to the global tobacco & tobacco products industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $4,02,662.6 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 1.2% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the tobacco & tobacco products industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $3,50,035.5 million in 2023. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $16.86 and $7.11 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the tobacco & tobacco products industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3,66,579.9 million in 2028, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $19.67 and $8.49 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key tobacco and tobacco products market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the emerging five tobacco and tobacco products market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Tobacco & Tobacco Products

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

China National Tobacco Corporation

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc

ITC Ltd

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PT Djarum

PT Suryaduta Investama

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

VST Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f7oue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.