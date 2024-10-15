Prospect Capital Corporation Closes $764 Million of New Investments in Fiscal Year June 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) closed $764 million of new investments during its fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, investing in 38 new and existing portfolio companies.



91% of PSEC’s originations during fiscal year 2024 were first lien, senior secured loans.

Selected investments in both new and existing portfolio companies during fiscal year 2024 include:

$56 million of first lien loans to refinance the debt of a provider of clinical trial services. The company is a clinical development services provider that operates and conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

$60 million of primarily first lien loans to finance an acquisition of a provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience services and business process outsourcing services, which includes customer call centers, online chat, text message, and general ‘contact center as a service’.

$26 million of primarily first lien loans to finance an acquisition of a healthcare services provider. The company is a detox and rehabilitation provider that offers residential inpatient treatment, partial hospital programs, and intensive outpatient care in multiple restore facilities.

$30 million of a first lien loan to finance a shareholder distribution for a direct-to-consumer marketing company. The company is a direct marketer and distributor of modern-era government-issued gold and silver coins.

$37 million of primarily first lien loans to finance an add-on acquisition and shareholder distribution for a logistics service provider. The company provides turnkey inventory management and transportation services.

$13 million of a first lien loan to finance an add-on acquisition by a furniture provider. The company provides furniture and furnishings to residential and commercial end markets, including churches, hospitality, offices, restaurants, and schools.

$10 million of first lien loans for a healthcare services provider in a secondary transaction. The company is a home-based infusion pharmacy services provider serving patients with chronic conditions.

$20 million of first lien loans to finance a shareholder distribution of a branded jeweler designer. The company is a designer and retailer of distinctive handcrafted gold-plated women’s jewelry decorated with semi-precious stones, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings.

In addition, as of October 14, 2024, Prospect is processing an investment pipeline of more than $350 million, which includes transactions where due diligence and analysis are still in process.

The investment pipeline includes transactions for which a formal mandate, letter of intent, or signed commitment may or may not have been issued. The consummation of any of the investments in this pipeline depends upon, among other things, one or more of the following: satisfactory completion of Prospect’s due diligence investigation of the prospective portfolio company, Prospect’s acceptance of the terms and structure of such investment, and the execution and delivery of transaction documentation satisfactory to Prospect. In addition, Prospect may sell all or a portion of these investments and certain of these investments may result in the repayment of existing investments. Prospect cannot assure you that it will make any of these investments or that Prospect will sell all or any portion of these investments.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

