Gleim Aviation Sponsors Legendary Pilot Vicky Benzing

Gainesville, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Aviation, a leading provider of aviation training materials and resources, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its sponsorship with renowned pilot Vicky Benzing. This support reflects Gleim Aviation's ongoing commitment to promoting the general aviation industry, inspiring the next generation of pilots, and motivating women to pursue careers in this exciting field. It’s one way Gleim Aviation, recently featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, is helping address the pilot shortage and making aviation more accessible.

With this partnership, Gleim Aviation’s logo will be proudly displayed on Benzing's iconic aircraft, as she attends airshows and aviation events throughout the United States. By partnering with Benzing, Gleim Aviation aims to encourage aspiring aviators, especially women, to pursue their dreams and overcome any obstacles in their path.

Benzing shared her excitement, stating, "I am delighted to continue my partnership with Gleim Aviation. Learning to fly absolutely changed my life and, like many pilots, my journey began with Gleim Aviation study manuals and test prep. Throughout my flying career, I have relied on Gleim Aviation products to complete my ratings, from Private Pilot to Airline Transport Pilot. Our continued partnership reflects our mutual passion for sharing the joy of flight and helping future aviators achieve their dreams."

Vicky Benzing is a trailblazer in the aviation industry with an impressive list of accomplishments. An avid pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air race champion, Benzing has amassed over 10,000 hours of flight time and has thrilled audiences nationwide with hundreds of awe-inspiring aerobatic performances. Her dedication and skill have earned her national-level recognition in the aviation world. A fierce competitor, Benzing set the record as the fastest woman ever at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, NV, with a blistering speed of 469.831 mph.

Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Aviation, expressed her admiration for Benzing, stating, "Vicky Benzing is an inspiration to women everywhere. Her passion for aviation and her unwavering commitment to excellence make her a perfect ambassador for Gleim Aviation."

From the beginning, Dr. Irvin N. Gleim founded Gleim Aviation for the purpose of helping aspiring aviators from diverse backgrounds enter the aviation industry. Gleim Aviation has achieved STEM accreditation for its suite of flight training materials, in addition to long-standing FAA approval, to support high-school aviation STEM programs and inspire younger generations to pursue careers in aviation.

As Benzing wraps up a successful 2024 airshow season, she is looking forward to a busy season packed with exciting events in 2025. Audiences can look forward to seeing Benzing perform breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers in her beautiful red Stearman or iconic purple Mustang at airshows across the country, including at the world’s greatest aviation celebration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Gleim Aviation is proud to support accomplished aviators like Benzing and her upcoming airshow performances. For more information on Gleim Aviation visit https://www.gleimaviation.com/

About Gleim Aviation:

Celebrating its 50th year, Gleim was founded in 1974 by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim to help accounting students pass the CPA Exam. Based on its tremendous success, Dr. Gleim pivoted to his expertise in aviation, and with his desire to make pilot training more accessible, he developed Gleim Aviation which set the standard for aviation education. The company’s dedication to safety, professionalism, and excellence is evident in its extensive range of pilot training books, test prep materials, and online courses. These resources have helped pilots nationwide achieve success in their FAA knowledge and practical flight tests, making Gleim Aviation an industry leader. For more information visit https://www.gleimaviation.com/

About Vicky Benzing Aerosports:

Born and raised in California, Vicky Benzing is an accomplished pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer. With over 10,000 hours of flight time and over 1300 parachute jumps, Benzing has a passion for everything airborne. Her flying career has spanned over forty years, and she currently holds an Airline Transport Pilot rating as well as a commercial rating in helicopters, seaplanes, and gliders. For more information on Benzing, visit https://www.vickybenzing.com.

