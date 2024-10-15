PNGVN The Value of 130 companies in ONE Token!

Singapore, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







What is PNGVN and what does it solve?

GNGIM (Global NFT Group Investment Management) is contracted by GNG Community to manage part of their revenue within the PNGVN Token. GNGIM will manage the investments on behalf of the community and the structure will be similar to a fund. The investment areas are The NonFungible Token (NFT), Cryptocurrency market and Artificial intelligence (AI).

Although part of the revenue from the GNG community is transferred to the Token, the expected growth will come from high expectations in the “Funds” evolving markets. PNGVN aims to be the largest integrated Token in this market by 2026. By spreading our investments widely, we reduce the risk of the fund losing money.

Global NFT Group’s Investment Management role is to ensure that the investments are done properly after certain specifics are met. Our investments have a long-term perspective, enabling it to cope with big swings in value in the short term. Our goal as manager of the PNGVN on behalf of the GNG Community is to generate the highest possible return with only moderate risk so that the PNGVN grows and endures market cycle changes in the long run.

Token Overview

- Token name: PNGVN

- Token symbol:PNGVN/USDT

- Total supply:250,000,000

The investment strategy of GNGIM

The PNGVN invests in international equities, token, coin markets and cryptocurrencies to achieve broad exposure to the expected NFT and Crypto growth and value creation. The PNGVN has a long-term investment horizon. The investment strategies ARE on the basis of expert reviews, practical experience and in-depth analysis. The investment strategy aims to take advantage of the PNGVN’s long-term horizon and considerable size to generate strong returns and safeguard wealth for THE TOKEN HOLDERS.

Global NFT Groups Investment Management strategic plan sets out the management of the PNGVN. It keeps the PNGVN close to the benchmark and index of the NFT market. It uses a variety of strategies to manage the PNGVN with acceptable risk and within the constraints imposed by the mandate.

These strategies are complementary and tailored to the PNGVN’s risk tolerance and our unique characteristics as a large, long-term investor, with limited short-term liquidity needs and low management costs. GNGIM’s investment strategies are grouped into three main categories: market exposure, Seed funding and start-up, and Cryptocurrency. It reports risk and performance according to these three main strategies.

What does GNGIM invest in?

The PNGVN will be managed as an investment index fund in the NFT space, which will allow for lower investment Risk and potentially higher returns, by building a varied portfolio and spreading our Fund and ultimately any potential risk. Its investment strategy will be diversified across multiple NFTrelated projects and products.

- Minimising risk: The Tokens investments aim to track the performance of the Top 100 Coins & Tokens in the NFT & Collectibles category, the Top 15 coins in the Cryptocurrency Category, and the Top 15 in the Artificial Intelligence Category (the “PNGVN Index”).

- NFT: A major part of the investments will be allocated to Non-Fungible Token (NFT) companies and projects. Because NFTs are a rapidly evolving technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

- AI: Parts of the investments will be allocated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) related projects and companies because we see a huge potential and future in this upcoming market.

- Crypto currency: Parts of the investments will be allocated to Crypto Currency because we see a huge potential and undervalue in a few established projects and coins.

GNGIM Official Media

Website | X

PNGVN Official Media

https://pngvntoken.com/

https://x.com/PNGVNToken

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 7 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube |

Telegram Discussion | Telegram Announcement





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.