Credit Agricole Sa: Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility takes a stake in GAC Leasing to support the growth of GAC Group sales in China

Massy – October 15th, 2024

Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility

takes a stake in GAC Leasing to support the growth

of GAC Group sales in China

CA Personal Finance & Mobility announces the planned acquisition of 50% of the equity interests of GAC Finance Leasing Co. Ltd. (GAC Leasing), the leasing company of one of the largest Chinese manufacturers Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), via a reserved capital increase.

With this new joint venture, CA Personal Finance & Mobility is expected to offer financial and operational leasing solutions on the Chinese market in 2025 and will thus promote the deployment of electric vehicles in China.

This transaction will consolidate a partnership that has existed since 2009 between CA Personal Finance & Mobility and GAC Group with the creation of GAC-Sofinco AFC, a 50-50 joint venture. The latter operates throughout China and offers automotive financing and services to the GAC-Honda, GAC-Toyota, AION, HYPTEC and GAC Motor networks, serving more than 3,000 dealers.





CA Personal Finance & Mobility to become 50% shareholder of GAC Leasing

Following a reserved capital increase, CA Personal Finance & Mobility will hold 50% of the equity interests of GAC Leasing. The company has been operating on the Chinese market since 2004 and offers financial and operational leasing solutions to GAC customers and its dealer network.

Through this transaction, CA Personal Finance & Mobility and GAC group are strengthening the leasing offer proposed to Chinese customers, thereby stimulating the sale of electric vehicles, which already represents 60% of GAC Leasing's leasing contracts on a portfolio of more than 200,000 vehicles.

The impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A. and that of the Crédit Agricole group will be very limited.

« This transaction reaffirms the importance of our long-standing partnership with GAC group. It will enable us to support together and over the long term the development of the particularly dynamic electric automobile market in China. »

STEPHANE PRIAMI - CEO of Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility

Key figures:

In 2023, GAC group was the 4th largest automotive group in China

More than 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2023 worldwide

39,90% of electrified vehicles sold in 2023





