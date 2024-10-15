StableMetal Disrupts Traditional Metals Market with Innovative Tokenized Assets





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StableMetal , a trailblazing project on the ToneOpenNetwork, is ecstatic to announce the forthcoming launch of its innovative tokenized metals – AuS, CuS, and FeS – scheduled for early 2025. These tokens, backed by real-world physical assets, aim to revolutionize the commodities market by introducing stability, security, and accessibility to metal trading.

Reshaping the Metals Trading Landscape with Tokenization

Driven by its mission to transform the metal trading landscape, StableMetal has constructed a robust platform that leverages derivative tokens secured by NFTs. This ingenious approach empowers investors to participate in the tokenized metals market while ensuring transparency and liquidity. The STBL token, the lifeblood of the platform's ecosystem, has already gained significant traction with a market cap of $6 million, while the combined capitalization of its upcoming tokenized metals approaches a staggering $2 billion.

Expanding Reach: Upcoming Listings on Major Cryptocurrency Exchanges

StableMetal is actively engaged in discussions with leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including MEXC, BitMart, and Bitvavo, for listing the STBL token. Acquiring the necessary funds will be the final step before securing these listings, which will play a pivotal role in enabling global access to STBL and its tokenized metal derivatives.

The project has further ambitions to secure additional listings on prominent exchanges like Gate.io, KuCoin, and Bybit, solidifying its market presence and bolstering liquidity. "Our primary objective is to make STBL and our tokenized metals universally available, granting investors effortless access to metal-backed assets," stated the StableMetal Team.

Rewarding Early Supporters and Bolstering Growth

To commemorate the launch of these novel tokenized metals, StableMetal is planning a unique airdrop catering to early investors and active users. This campaign will shower participants with exclusive tokens, presenting an exciting opportunity to become an integral part of the StableMetal community.

Furthermore, StableMetal is gearing up for a funding round, prioritizing a decentralized token distribution strategy. "We are thrilled to welcome new investors who share our vision of building a transparent and highly liquid metal trading ecosystem," commented Semion Bozbei, CEO of StableMetal.

Seamless Integration and Continued Expansion

While STBL currently lacks EVM compatibility, StableMetal is diligently developing bridge solutions to achieve cross-chain compatibility. This initiative will ultimately enhance accessibility and facilitate integration with other platforms.

Join the StableMetal Revolution

StableMetal extends an open invitation to metal enthusiasts, investors, and traders to join its journey as it redefines the future of metal trading. To learn more, explore their website or connect with them on their social media platforms.

About Us

Stable Metal is a ground-breaking platform that combines blockchain technology with real-world precious metals. Built on top of vast metal reserves, the platform's native token, STBL, ushers in a new era of market stability for cryptocurrencies. Combining the stability of precious metals with the potential of blockchain technology on the TON network, this novel strategy gives investors a chance to partake in the conventional and digital asset markets at the same time.

Contact

Company: StableMetal

Name: Semion Bozbei, CEO

Email: mail@stablemetal.com

Website: https://stablemetal.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by StableMetal. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/867ad240-f580-42ea-94b6-4a62c03be312