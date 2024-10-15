Brazil Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2024: Market is Set to Increase from US$16.19 Billion in 2023 to Reach US$43.13 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending in Brazil is expected to grow by 28.3% on an annual basis to reach US$20.77 billion in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20% during 2024-2028. Brazil's alternative lending market is set to increase from US$16.19 billion in 2023 to reach US$43.13 billion by 2028.



The alternative lending sector in Brazil is thriving, driven by increasing demand and innovation. With new product launches, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory changes, the sector is set for continued growth and enhanced accessibility in the coming months.





Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector



The alternative lending sector in Brazil has experienced substantial growth, driven by an increasing demand for accessible credit solutions among consumers and small businesses. Key sub-segments, such as peer-to-peer lending and buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, are gaining traction as fintech companies innovate to meet the needs of the unbanked and underbanked populations.



Looking ahead, the sector is poised for continued expansion. In the coming months, further innovation and strategic partnerships are expected to enhance service offerings and accessibility.

Product Launches and Innovations

Revolut's Lending Service - Revolut, a leading global fintech company, is planning to launch its lending service in Brazil. The firm is currently seeking a license to become a digital lender and serve millions of underbanked and unbanked consumers in the country.

- Revolut, a leading global fintech company, is planning to launch its lending service in Brazil. The firm is currently seeking a license to become a digital lender and serve millions of underbanked and unbanked consumers in the country. Pismo's Lending Tool - Brazilian fintech firm Pismo introduced a lending tool in response to the growing credit demand among consumers. The tool aims to simplify the lending process by disbursing loans digitally and at a faster pace compared to traditional banks.

Strategic Partnerships

Nubank and Creditas Partnership - Nubank partnered with Creditas, a leading fintech company, to offer secured loans to its customers. This collaboration allows Nubank users to access loans with lower interest rates by using their vehicles or properties as collateral.

The Brazilian government has introduced several key policies to regulate and promote the growth of the alternative lending sector:

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Pilot - In June 2023, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) launched a pilot program for its central bank digital currency, the digital real (CBDC). The pilot aims to test the CBDC's functionality, security, and interoperability with existing payment systems, with the goal of driving financial inclusion and facilitating faster, more secure transactions.

Open Banking Regulations - The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has been implementing Open Banking regulations since 2021, requiring financial institutions to share customer data with third-party providers upon customer consent. As of June 2023, the scope of Open Banking has been expanded to include insurance and pension products.

Fintech Regulatory Sandbox - In 2022, the BCB launched a sandbox program to support the development of innovative financial services, including alternative lending solutions. Selected fintech companies can test their products and services in a controlled environment, potentially receiving regulatory exemptions. This has led to the launch of new alternative lending products in the Brazilian market.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Brazil. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $43.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Brazil

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Brazil through 125 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Brazil Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Brazil Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Brazil Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdxmbd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment