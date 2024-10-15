[Latest] Global Renewable Methanol Market Size/Share Worth USD 26.7 Billion by 2033 at a 54.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Renewable Methanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Feedstock (Agriculture Waste, Municipal Waste, Renewable Energy, Others), By Application (Gasoline, Formaldehyde, MTBE, Dimethyl Ether, MTO, Acetic Acid, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Renewable Methanol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 26.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 54.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Renewable Methanol Market: Overview

Methanol that is created using sustainable energy sources, like carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and biomass, is known as renewable methanol. Second-generation methanol made from renewable energy sources as opposed to classic methanol, which is made from fossil fuels, is called renewable methanol.

The industry is growing because using renewable methanol as an energy carrier allows for the chemical storage of excess renewable energy for later use. By taking the place of traditional gasoline and diesel in some applications, the use of renewable methanol as a fuel substitute for internal combustion engines and fuel cells to lower emissions from the transportation sector has created chances for market growth.

Furthermore, as companies search for methods to reduce emissions and repurpose residual carbon, the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) as a feedstock for the synthesis of renewable methanol is becoming more and more popular. However, the cost of producing methanol from renewable sources is higher than that of conventional methods that use fossil fuels, which limits the expansion of the market.

However, it is anticipated that the market will grow during the projected period due to increased industrialization activities, expanded residential infrastructure development, a desire to reduce emissions through fuel consumption, and innovations in the field of using renewable sources to produce fuel.

By feedstock, the renewable energy segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The growth of the renewable methanol market is also being aided by the increasing number of industrial installations, the escalation of commercial activities like transportation, and the emission of dangerous gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide when normal fuels burn.

By application, the formaldehyde segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Formaldehyde an integral component and a backbone for the majority of chemical products.

Methyl-t-Butyl Ether is a widely used component in fuel for gasoline-driven engines and therefore has significant applications in the global transportation sector. Furthermore, the use of renewable methanol in gasoline blends is being encouraged because of its many uses, including as an octane booster, transition fuel, and fuel extender.

European Parliament and the European Council agreed to increase the maritime transport sector’s contribution to the European Union Green Deal, which aims to EU reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

BASF SE is a European multinational company and the largest chemical producer in the world. Its headquarters are located in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The BASF Group develops, produces and markets about 700 intermediates around the world. The most important of the division’s product groups include amines, diols, polyalcohols, acids and specialties.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 26.7 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 54.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Feedstock, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed renewable methanol market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global renewable methanol application.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Renewable Methanol Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Renewable Methanol Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the leading region in the Renewable Methanol Market in 2023 with a market share of 33.4% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Europe has posed a substantial market for renewable methanol since the introduction of the biofuel policy in the region in 2003, which set regulations and obligations to utilize 10% of renewable energy in the transportation sector of the region.

European Parliament and the European Council agreed to increase the maritime transport sector’s contribution to the European Union Green Deal, which aims to EU reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The European Investment Bank is aiming to support more than Eur1 trillion of environmentally sustainable investments by 2030. In 2022, Danish company Topsøe AS signed a USD 45 million loan agreement with EIB to support its research into innovative green hydrogen technologies that may be used in several downstream sectors.

Renewable Methanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Feedstock (Agriculture Waste, Municipal Waste, Renewable Energy, Others), By Application (Gasoline, Formaldehyde, MTBE, Dimethyl Ether, MTO, Acetic Acid, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Renewable Methanol Market:

Advanced Chemical Technologies

Apex Energy Teterow GmbH

Carbon Recycling International

BASF SE

Enerkem

Fraunhofer

Innogy

Nordic Green

OCI N.V.

Sodra

Uniper SE

Vertimass LLC

Methanex Corporation

BioMCN

Chemrec Inc.

VarmlandsMethanol

Alberta Pacific

New Hope Energy

Trans World Energy

ENI

Liquid wind

Veolia

Others

The Renewable Methanol Market is segmented as follows:

By Feedstock

Agriculture Waste

Municipal Waste

Renewable Energy

Others

By Application

Gasoline

Formaldehyde

MTBE

Dimethyl Ether

MTO

Acetic Acid

Others

By End Use

Chemicals

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

