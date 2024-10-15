Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 83rd Anniversary with Bold Southern-Inspired Menu Expansion

Dallas, TX, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue chain, is celebrating its 83rd anniversary in style by unveiling a mouthwatering new Southern-inspired menu. As Dickey’s marks over eight decades of serving up Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, the brand continues to innovate, honoring its heritage while delighting customers with exciting flavors that bring the best of Southern comfort food to the table.

"Reaching 83 years is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate by introducing an expanded menu that reflects both our roots and our future," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "This new menu is all about indulgence—pairing the familiar, smoky flavors our guests know and love with Southern favorites that offer a whole new way to experience Dickey’s."

The new menu features crave-worthy additions, including:

Ranch Hand – Buttermilk battered, perfectly seasoned crispy chicken breast topped with tangy, Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

– Buttermilk battered, perfectly seasoned crispy chicken breast topped with tangy, Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Buffalo Ranch Hand – Crispy chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with tangy, Southern-style sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

– Crispy chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with tangy, Southern-style sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Nashville Ranch Hand – Crispy chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, with tangy, Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

– Crispy chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, with tangy, Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Ranch Boss – A combination of crispy chicken breast and slow-smoked chopped brisket, topped with your choice of sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

– A combination of crispy chicken breast and slow-smoked chopped brisket, topped with your choice of sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Trail Boss – Lightly battered, tender country fried steak topped with creamy, peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun.

– Lightly battered, tender country fried steak topped with creamy, peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun. Jalapeño Cheese Trail Boss – Country fried steak topped with melted cheese, fresh jalapeños, and creamy, peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun.

– Country fried steak topped with melted cheese, fresh jalapeños, and creamy, peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun. The Dickey Dog – A showstopper featuring your choice of slow-smoked Polish kielbasa or jalapeño cheddar kielbasa topped with caramelized onions and tangy mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun. Pro Tip: Add a scoop of chili for a flavor boost.

In addition to these mouthwatering sandwiches, Dickey’s is also introducing new giant baked potatoes, including the Crispy Chicken Baker—packed with warm butter, sour cream, fresh green onions, and melty cheddar cheese, topped with crispy chicken and your choice of sauce.

"This year is the perfect time to reflect on the amazing journey the brand has had since my grandfather opened the first Dickey’s in 1941," said Roland Dickey Jr, CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. "At Dickey’s, we continue to grow while staying true to our roots, and this new menu showcases our dedication to both innovation and tradition. We’re bringing even more Southern flavor to our guests, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come."

The 83rd anniversary and menu expansion are pivotal moments for Dickey’s, symbolizing both its enduring legacy and its forward-looking approach to keeping customers excited and satisfied. With the addition of Southern-inspired comfort foods like fried chicken, country fried steak, and stuffed baked potatoes, Dickey’s proves that it is more than a barbecue spot—it’s a destination for hearty, delicious meals the whole family can enjoy.

Celebrate Dickey’s 83rd anniversary and new menu rollout with a special promotion: Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free! Guests can take advantage of this limited time offer by ordering online or through the Dickey’s app and using the code BDAY83 at checkout. This deal is only available on October 15, 2024, so visit www.dickeys.com or download the app to enjoy your favorite Dickey’s sandwiches with a friend. Don’t miss out!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

Attachments