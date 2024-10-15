Weight Loss Services Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Atkins Nutritionals, Precor, Apollo Endosurgery, Johnson Health Tech, Life Fitness, iFIT, Torque Fitness and More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Loss Services Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Function (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Services), Payment (Out-of-Pocket, Government, Private), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight loss services market size is anticipated to reach USD 60.48 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. Rising cases of obesity and resultant health consciousness along with increased per capita healthcare expenditure are the key factors fueling the market growth. Obesity is among the major health concerns that lead to a number of associated diseases or complications, such as diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and cancers. For instance, as per WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of which around 650 million people were obese.







Such instances are expected to encourage people to maintain proper health to help lower the risk of such chronic health issues, thereby augmenting market growth. Key companies in the market are focusing on the development of new ways for weight loss, such as Zumba, sports-specific performance training, aquatic exercise classes, and weight loss supplements. For instance, in August 2018, Herbalife International launched Herbalife24 ACHIEVE protein bar, a convenient, energy-providing snack. This product launch may increase the company's popularity among athletes worldwide. Hence, such initiatives are anticipated to drive the market.



Weight Loss Services Market Report Highlights

The fitness equipment segment is expected to register a significant growth of 7.4% in the forecast period. Our fitness equipment portfolio comprises innovative products that cater to diverse customer needs.

Out of pocket payment segment dominated the global weight loss services market with a revenue share of 85.7% in 2023. Out-of-pocket payments provide consumers with the freedom to choose weight loss services that cater to their specific needs, unencumbered by insurance restrictions.

The government payment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period. As governments and health organizations promote healthier lifestyles worldwide, we're seeing an increased demand for weight loss solutions.

North America weight loss services market dominated the global weight loss services market with a revenue share of 35.0% in 2023. Changing consumer preferences, and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

The leading players in the Weight Loss Services market include:

Atkins Nutritionals

Precor

Apollo Endosurgery

Johnson Health Tech

WW International

Life Fitness

iFIT

Torque Fitness

Core Health & Fitness

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Weight Loss Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Weight Loss Services Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Weight Loss Services Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Weight Loss Services Market: Function Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Fitness Equipment

4.3.2. Cardiovascular Training Equipment

4.3.3. Strength Training Equipment

4.3.4. Others

4.4. Surgical Equipment

4.4.1. Surgical Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

4.4.3. Noninvasive Surgical Equipment

4.5. Services

4.5.2. Fitness Centers

4.5.3. Slimming Centers

4.5.4. Consultation Services

4.5.5. Online-weight Loss Services



Chapter 5. Weight Loss Services Market: Payment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Weight Loss Services Market: Payment Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Out-of-pocket

5.4. Government

5.5. Private Insurance



Chapter 6. Weight Loss Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Weight Loss Services Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

