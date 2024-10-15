Entara listed as Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation MSP

Chicago, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider, was recently named to the Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation list recognizing fast-growing managed service providers.

The 2024 Channel Futures Next Generation award honors MSPs that are considered the most innovative and expected to take off in the near future. This is the first year Entara has been named to this award as this is also the first year that Channel Futures MSP 501 award winners were eligible for the award.

The MSPs listed for the Next Generation award were selected based on revenue, profit numbers and projections, operational efficiency based on employees and end users, customer acquisition and vendor onboarding strategies, managed service growth areas, thought leadership initiatives, and artificial intelligence integrated solutions.

“We are honored to be named to Channel Futures’ NextGen list,” said Pamela Diaz, President and CEO of Entara. “This year, we focused on two key areas: embracing cutting-edge technologies in AI and cybersecurity as well as expanding our partner ecosystem. Both are parallel initiatives that are essential in meeting the growing demands of our clients, who face increasingly complex compliance challenges and must defend against a threat landscape that gets more creative each year.”

A key distinction between Next Generation MSPs and other MSPs is their adoption of AI services. In fact, 42% of Next Generation MSPs anticipate AI-powered tools to be major revenue drivers in 2024, compared to just 23% of all MSPs. They particularly excel in areas like cybersecurity and cloud service monitoring.

"This year, we've made significant strides in expanding our artificial intelligence and automation capabilities ,” said Entara Chief Growth Officer, Deniz Sagnaklar. “These seem like buzzwords, but we are truly transforming the way our people do their work. We are quicker to respond to the users we support, and our engineers spend a larger portion of their time on tougher issues or proactive tasks, as we look to automate the repetitive reactive workload. By leveraging AI, we've been able to anticipate challenges and more efficiently respond to alerts we receive frequently. We are committed to evolving with the rapidly changing technological landscape and continuing to provide our clients with cutting-edge services that support their growth and innovation.”

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.