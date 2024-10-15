Anitian Launches FedRAMP Insights on the Azure Marketplace to Accelerate Compliance for Cloud Service Providers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, a leading provider of compliance automation solutions, today announced the launch of FedRAMP Insights, now available on the Azure Marketplace. This new diagnostic tool is designed to transform how Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) navigate the complex FedRAMP compliance process, offering instant, actionable insights that significantly accelerate the journey toward FedRAMP authorization and federal market opportunities.



With the continued rising demand for cloud solutions across federal agencies, achieving FedRAMP compliance has become a top priority for CSPs. However, the federal compliance process is known to be resource-intensive and time-consuming. FedRAMP Insights addresses these challenges by providing CSPs with immediate visibility into their compliance gaps at any stage, offering tailored remediation guidance, and enabling real-time progress tracking—all within a single, easy-to-use SaaS tool.

“FedRAMP compliance can be overwhelming for many organizations, especially those unfamiliar with the complexities of federal cloud security standards,” said Chris Finan, President, and CRO at Anitian. “With FedRAMP Insights, we’re simplifying the process by offering CSPs a powerful tool that delivers instant, precise diagnostics and clear, prioritized next steps for achieving compliance faster.”

Key Features of FedRAMP Insights:

Instant Gap Analysis: Scans cloud environments with just a few clicks and delivers a comprehensive report on the current compliance status, providing immediate clarity.

Actionable Remediation Guidance: Offers step-by-step instructions on how to address identified gaps, ensuring that compliance teams know exactly what actions to take.

Offers step-by-step instructions on how to address identified gaps, ensuring that compliance teams know exactly what actions to take. Task Prioritization: Organizes tasks based on severity (High, Moderate, Low), so teams can focus on the most pressing compliance issues.

Comprehensive Progress Tracking: Monitors ongoing compliance efforts by providing a clear view of remaining tasks, overall system readiness, and resources evaluated, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

Available on the Azure Marketplace

Organizations seeking to simplify their FedRAMP compliance efforts can start using FedRAMP Insights immediately through the Azure Marketplace. We’ve packaged up our deep expertise in compliance automation and combined it with the robust capabilities of the Azure platform, enabling CSPs to streamline their path to FedRAMP authorization.

“Offering FedRAMP Insights in the Azure Marketplace allows CSPs to view compliance results across subscriptions & regions in one single view,” said Alex Degitz, Director of Product at Anitian. “This partnership brings together Anitian’s automation-driven approach to compliance with Microsoft Azure’s trusted infrastructure, creating a powerful combination that accelerates the compliance journey.”

About Anitian

Anitian is a cloud compliance automation company that helps SaaS companies achieve FedRAMP compliance in half the time and half the cost of traditional methods. To learn more about FedRAMP Insights visit the solution page here.

Media Contact:

Emily Bertrand

Head of Marketing

Emily.Bertrand@anitian.com