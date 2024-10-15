Deck the Halls in Santa Fe County this Holiday Season

Santa Fe, NM, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for world-class cuisine, captivating history, and renowned arts and culture, Santa Fe County, New Mexico is an ideal location to get into the holiday spirit this winter. With crisp air, often accompanied with softly falling snow, as well as the scent of piñon logs burning and the glow of farolitos (which translates to “little lanterns”), the magic of the holiday season comes to life through a variety of longstanding holiday traditions steeped in culture, lively events, and joyous celebrations.

Whether travelers are looking to reinvent their holiday season by focusing on immersive, experiential travel or they’re planning a multi-generational holiday getaway, Santa Fe County recommends planning travel around one of the following events and attractions:

Kickstart Holiday Shopping and Join the Festivities at the Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection Farolito Tree Lighting and Holiday Market – Held on Friday, December 6, Bishop’s Lodge will feature a full afternoon of holiday shopping from local creators from 1–6 p.m. Following the holiday market, where shoppers can find unique gifts for everyone on their lists, stick around for the lighting of the farolito tree, as well as live music, and refreshments.

Join the Joyful Tree Lighting Ceremony at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe – On Friday, December 13 from 6­–8 p.m., mingle with community members, take part in the annual tree lighting, sip apple cider and spiced hot chocolate, and enjoy holiday cookies.

Hit the Slopes at Ski Santa Fe – With over 80 trails, majestic views, and options for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, Ski Santa Fe is one of the most popular ski destinations in the region. The ski season typically opens on Thanksgiving weekend.

Have a Quirky Christmas in Madrid – Madrid, known for its eclectic charm, is the place to be throughout the holiday season. A former mining town that is now home to a variety of eclectic artists, Madrid transforms into a Christmas village on Saturday, December 7 for the Madrid Christmas Parade. In true Madrid fashion, the parade is led by none other than a red-nosed Yak! Open House activities run each weekend through December 29, featuring festivities, entertainment, and refreshments in shops throughout the town.

Experience a Soulful Celebration with Farolitos at El Santuario de Chimayó – A storied and sacred place to many, El Santuario de Chimayó is a sight to behold through the holidays. Visit to see an array of farolitos casting a warm, cozy glow onto the adobe walls of the historic chapel, creating an atmosphere of awe, wonder, and holiday spirit.

Christmas Eve Farolito Walk on Canyon Road – Experience one of the most iconic sights and one of the time-honored traditions in Santa Fe County by taking part in the Canyon Road Farolito Walk. Farolitos line the streets and walkways, creating a warm and festive glow. Embrace the joy of the season and join this Christmas Eve celebration to delight your senses with the views, the sounds of festive music, and the smell of piñon logs on bonfires.

Welcome in the New Year—New Mexico Style – Join the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe for a festive start to 2025. Ringing in the new year with the lighting of a large hand-crafted Zia—the state’s symbol—the festivities include local music, biscochitos (the official State Cookie of New Mexico), hot chocolate, and more.

