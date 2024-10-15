Former UGA Athletes C.J. Byrd and Nick Cassini Are 2024 Winners of the Arch Award Presented by The Piedmont Bank, Recognizing Stellar Business Careers After College 

ATLANTA and ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Georgia Athletic Association and The Piedmont Bank are congratulating former athletes who’ve pivoted from the field of play to become leaders in the world of business. Joining a host of male and female athletes selected before them are former football player C.J. Byrd and golfer Nick Cassini.

“We seldom hear from our college sports heroes after they’ve left the game and entered the all-important next phase of their lives and careers,” said Monty Watson, Chairman and CEO, The Piedmont Bank. “While we revel in their athletic success, it’s important to elevate what comes next after the education and the lessons learned competing. This award is a way of honoring college athletes who’ve successfully navigated what comes next in life, providing examples for those to follow.”

Arch Award recipients for 2024 were recognized on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on October 12th against Mississippi State. The sponsorship program creating the Arch Award presented by The Piedmont was recently extended another four years.

Earning an undergraduate degree followed by a master’s degree in business, C.J. Byrd started all games as a junior and senior, and played in every game during his time on campus. Today he is a Senior Principal Lead at the Chick-fil-a Corporate Support Center in Atlanta – helping new owners and operators opening restaurants. His journey with the restaurant began in 2014 through a temporary role in their Leadership Development Program with his responsibilities progressing and evolving to where he is today. Prior to Chick-fil-a, he worked with the UGAA, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Texas A&M Athletics.

A 2001 SEC Player of the Year, two-time All-American, three-time All-SEC honoree and former Nationwide PGA tour member, Nick Cassini is a partner at the firm that bears his name, Cassini Holdings Inc. Previously he held leadership positions at Ansley Developer Services, IMI Worldwide Properties, Porto Montenegro and IMI Resort Holdings. This year, Cassini co-founded The Rose, a private golf club with fellow golfers Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk. He and his wife, Beth, also joined the Magill Society this year.

“In 2024, it’s more important than ever for student athletes to understand the importance of sound business decisions, often starting now while they are still in school,” said Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics at the University of Georgia. “The Arch Award provides concrete examples of UGA athletes who’ve been in their shoes and are applying their lessons learned on and off the field of play to become savvy business leaders. Nick and C.J. are continuing that rich tradition.”

