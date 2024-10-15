Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Florissant, Missouri to Clement Auto Group

Columbus, OH, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Wild, Director of the Midwest and Plains Region for the Tim Lamb Group, has brokered the acquisition of Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Florissant, Missouri to Clement Auto Group. Tim Lamb Group is the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America and is pleased to have closed the deal which occurred on September 16, 2024.

Clement Auto Group, Owner and President Raj Clement, purchased Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram after the announcement was made that the previous owner, Tony Cancila would be retiring. The dealership, now known as Clement Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Florissant is located in the Greater Metro St. Louis area at 2175 N. Hwy 67, in Florissant, MO.

The 50,500 square foot space includes 34 Bays, a Used Car Lot, as well as a Full Service Body Shop just up the road. The interior of the showroom is currently undergoing renovations with aspirations of expanding the service center to increase the service capacity at this dealership and to account for the growing needs of their nearby Clement Pre-Owned Store.

“I’ve known Tim Wild for many years and we have had discussions about potential deals for quite some time. I’m pleased that we were finally able to make it happen,” stated Owner and President of Clement Auto Group, Raj Clement.

Clement Auto Group is providing a driving force of excellence within the automotive industry, as they continue to grow and become a part of the community in the Greater Metro St. Louis area. Clement Auto Group currently owns four dealerships in Missouri and one in Illinois that offer Ford, Hyundai, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Mitsubishi vehicles, along with two large Pre-Owned stores in Missouri. They provide a culture to their team members as well as the community that revolves around Collaboration, Leadership, Encouragement, Mentorship, Engagement, Negotiation, and Trust (C.L.E.M.E.N.T.). The entire team was retained from the previous owner, many of whom had been with the company for more than 20 years.

Clement Auto Group sets the standard for community involvement partnering with local governments, schools, and businesses to actively give back through donations, fundraising, and participation in community events. They are also dedicated to education, which shows with their Drive for Excellence initiatives that offer scholarships to high-achieving students in the surrounding counties.

“Selling to a local dealer is a very delicate situation. Raj was sensitive to the Cancila family concerns as he moved through the purchasing process,” stated Wild, Director of the Midwest and Plains Region for the Tim Lamb Group. “Working with Raj and being able to provide him with another store that will help to not only expand his business, but the community outreach efforts that his company is so deeply involved in, was personally rewarding.”

