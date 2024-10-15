KMT-Hansa Updates Debt Conversion

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (the “Corporation”) would like to announce that, further to its press release of October 2, 2024, several creditors have expressed an interest to crystallize their debt as a convertible debenture (collectively, the “Debentures”). Each Debenture will entitle the creditors to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.035 for a period of twelve (12) months from date of issuance.



The remaining debt will be converted into common shares in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.035 per share. The exact number of shares to be issued pursuant to the debt conversion (as set out in its press release of October 2, 2024) and upon the exercise of the Debentures will be set out in a press release announcing the closing of the debt conversions.

All common shares issued pursuant to the debt conversion and upon the exercise of the Debentures will be subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

