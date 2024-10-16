UXLINK Celebrates Milestone of 28 Million Global Users, Reinforcing Its Status as the Largest Web3 Social Platform





SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK , the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, proudly announces a significant milestone of reaching over 28 million users globally. As the leading Web3 platform, UXLINK continues to shape the future of decentralized social networking by seamlessly connecting users, developers, and real-world scenarios in sectors such as food, clothing, housing, and transportation.



With a mission to build a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, UXLINK offers an innovative social graph that enhances user engagement through its “link-to-earn” model, allowing users to build connections and groups while earning rewards for their participation. The platform’s intuitive features are designed to guide new users into the world of Web3, making it accessible and user-friendly.

“Our rapid growth is a testament to the value that UXLINK brings to its community. We are committed to further enhancing the platform by introducing new features that not only serve users but also empower developers to create unique applications,” said Sean, CEO at UXLINK. “By integrating blockchain technology, UXLINK is redefining what it means to connect in the digital age.”

Empowering Developers Through Social Growth Layer

In addition to serving users, UXLINK is building a robust Social Growth Layer, which provides app developers with modular services for various application scenarios. The Social Growth Layer offers chain abstraction, unified accounts, social protocols, and rich data integration, enabling developers to focus on delivering exceptional product experiences.

“Developers are the backbone of the Web3 ecosystem. By providing a flexible and scalable infrastructure, we are lowering the barriers for innovation and enabling developers to achieve rapid success,” Sean added.

With over 200 partners in the UXLINK ecosystem, the platform is rapidly expanding its reach and capabilities. Several applications have already leveraged UXLINK’s infrastructure to accelerate growth and secure token listings on major centralized exchanges (CEXs).

About UXLINK:



UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

