Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 16, 2024, at 9:30 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Onni Bidco Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Kummu
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 81429/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-10-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(3): Volume: 86 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(4): Volume: 1262 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(5): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(6): Volume: 38480 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(7): Volume: 3652 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(8): Volume: 4705 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(9): Volume: 174 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(10): Volume: 295 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(11): Volume: 37 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 53796 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR
Espoo, October 16, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com
