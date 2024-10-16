Perceptyx Named a Strategic Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning, has been recognised as a strategic leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success , published by Fosway Group, Europe's premier HR industry analyst firm.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ helps organisations in the UK and European markets understand how to select HR technology solutions that meet their organisational needs. It compares different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, and Future Trajectory, among other factors.

For the third year in a row, Perceptyx has been recognised as a strategic leader in the Fosway 9-Grid due to its continued growth in the UK and European markets, and investments in AI technology that help businesses unlock their competitive advantage and meet their business and talent goals.





Source: Fosway Group; Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent & People Success; October 2024

For more than two decades, Perceptyx has been providing global organisations such as AB InBev, Ahold, Delhaize, Dell Technologies, HEINEKEN, and Jaguar Land Rover, with insights on the most significant cultural issues, events, and trends impacting the workplace. Its AI-powered employee listening, analytics, and techniques from behavioural science make Perceptyx a powerful catalyst for transformation. Perceptyx’s technology translates employee-listening insights into action plans and real-time guidance that promote positive behaviour change and new habit development across organisations.

“If employees are an organisation’s most strategic asset, HR is the department with the most untapped strategic potential,” said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx. “Our technology gives HR leaders the power to enact change at scale — improving the employee experience, helping managers grow in their roles, and exceeding business objectives.”

“Perceptyx’s expanding presence in the European enterprise market highlights the growing popularity of our approach to transforming the employee experience by going beyond insights to activation,” said Lindsay Davidson, Perceptyx’s Regional Vice President of Sales, EMEA. “Fosway’s recognition reaffirms our dedication to innovation, data-driven people analytics, and impactful results."

To download a full copy of the report, visit: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid-2/talent-management-people-success/

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioural science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalised coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organisational change.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

perceptyx@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175