Reykjavík Energy - Green Bond Auction October 22nd

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; Orkuveitan) is holding a bond auction on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. Bonds in the green bond classes OR280845 GB, OR180255 GB and OR031033 GB will be offered for sale.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 4,630 million have been issued in the class.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 3,430 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed 2.6% indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 35,766 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds and their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before UTC 17:00 on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. Transactions will be settled on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024.