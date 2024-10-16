Autoimmune Hepatitis Pipeline Market Research 2024: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Hepatitis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Autoimmune Hepatitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Autoimmune Hepatitis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Autoimmune Hepatitis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Autoimmune Hepatitis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Autoimmune Hepatitis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Autoimmune Hepatitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Autoimmune Hepatitis.



Autoimmune Hepatitis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Autoimmune Hepatitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Autoimmune Hepatitis Emerging Drugs

VAY736: Novartis



VAY736 is an antibody that targets B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R), designed to block BAFF-R-mediated signaling and to deplete B-cells through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Autoimmune Hepatitis.



JKB-122: TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals



JKB-122 is a small molecule and long-acting TLR4 antagonist currently under development by TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and chronic liver disease (CLD). It has demonstrated anti-fibrotic, immuno-modulating, and anti-inflammatory activities in preclinical models, as well as improvement of liver injuries by hepatoprotectant property. Several clinical trials have been conducted or are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JKB-122 in AIH patients, with positive results reported from a Phase II trial showing improvement on targeted objectives and relevant biomarkers after 24 weeks of treatment.

Autoimmune Hepatitis: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Autoimmune Hepatitis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Autoimmune Hepatitis drugs.

Major Players in Autoimmune Hepatitis



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Autoimmune Hepatitis. The companies which have their Autoimmune Hepatitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II/III include, Novartis.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Autoimmune Hepatitis drugs?

How many Autoimmune Hepatitis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Autoimmune Hepatitis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Autoimmune Hepatitis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Novartis

Taiwan Pharmaceuticals

Kezar Life Sciences

Key Products

VAY736

JKB-122

Zetomipzomib

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Autoimmune Hepatitis Report Insights

Autoimmune Hepatitis Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Autoimmune Hepatitis Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uov4re

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.