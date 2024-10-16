Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Drug Pipeline Research 2024: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.



This segment of the Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline



GSK3511294 (depemokimab) is a novel investigational treatment being studied for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Depemokimab is thought to work by inhibiting interleukin-5 (IL-5), a key cytokine involved in the type 2 inflammatory response that drives eosinophilic inflammation in CRSwNP. Blocking IL-5 may help reduce polyp size and improve symptoms. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.



CM326: Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd



CM326 is a monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). The rationale for targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) with CM326 is based on its role in the pathogenesis of CRSwNP. TSLP is a key cytokine involved in the initiation and maintenance of type 2 inflammatory responses, which are characteristic of CRSwNP. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drugs.



There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The companies which have their Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, GlaxoSmithKline.

How many companies are developing Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drugs?

How many Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

CM326

GSK3511294

GR1802

SHR-1905

