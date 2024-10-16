Spain Beer Market Trends, Sales, Shares and Competition Analysis 2018-2028: Revenue and Volume Insights for Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer and Stout

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer in Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Beer saw moderate growth in total volume terms in 2023, with much stronger growth in total current value terms. The strong value growth was fuelled by inflationary pressures and an increase in unit prices rather than a significant increase in demand. Despite an almost complete recovery in domestic and inbound tourist numbers in Spain sales of beer through the on-trade remained below pre-pandemic levels in volume terms.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Economic pressures and health concerns influence demand for beer in 2023

Demand for non/low alcohol beer continues to rise in 2023 as consumers become more health conscious

The rise of the 'tardeo' trend has implications for the on-trade channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability a growing focus for consumers and breweries

Flavour innovation expected to become more commonplace in beer

Prevailing economic uncertainty could limit growth opportunities for the on-trade in the short term

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2023

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2018-2023

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018-2023

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 10 Sales of Beer by Craft vs Standard 2018-2023

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2020-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2023-2028

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN SPAIN



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Table 18 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty-free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 19 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2023

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2023

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2023

Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2023

Table 28 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 29 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2023-2028

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028

