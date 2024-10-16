CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the U.S. Fuel Cell Electric Trucks Sector, 2024-2040 - A Deep Dive into Hydrogen's Role in Reducing Emissions in the U.S. Trucking Industry

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector, United States, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers a comprehensive exploration of the carbon dioxide (CO2) trail of a fuel cell electric truck (FCET) by investigating the carbon emission implications of FCETs, particularly with focus on hydrogen as a prospective fuel for the trucking industry in the United States. Analysis begins with the rationale for considering hydrogen, highlighting its potential to mitigate life cycle emissions as compared to conventional fuels.
The report delves into various hydrogen production methods, ranging from grey hydrogen to renewable sources, each carrying distinct carbon footprints. Emphasis falls on the CO2 emissions associated with manufacturing fuel cell vehicles, pinpointing significant contributions from components including fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage tanks. Furthermore, we project total CO2 emissions throughout the operation of a truck, drawing comparative insights with its battery electric and diesel truck counterparts.
Ultimately, this study underscores the urgency of transitioning to cleaner hydrogen production methods and optimizing vehicle manufacturing to achieve substantial CO2 emission reductions in the trucking sector.
The study period is 2023 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered
Transformation in CO2 Emissions from the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Industry
Growth Environment: Hydrogen Ecosystem
- Hydrogen is the Fuel of the Future
- Life Cycle CO2 Flow of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck
- Different Methods of Producing Hydrogen
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
CO2 Emission Trail During Hydrogen Production
- Analysis of Major Hydrogen Production Methods
- Key Factors Impacting Adoption of H2 Production Methods
- Factor 1: Lower CO2 Emissions & Readiness Levels
- Factor 2: Clean Hydrogen Programs and Targets
- Factor 3: States' H2 Production Potential & Plan
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in California
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in the Southwest
- Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in Texas
- CO2 Emission Trail from H2 Production
CO2 Emission Trail During the Manufacture of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck
- Major Components of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck
- Fuel Cell Stack
- Hydrogen Storage Tanks
- Battery
- CO2 Emission Trail: Manufacture of an FCET
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During Operation of an FCET: LDT
- LDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- LDT Cycle A & H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- LDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 Per Mile
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during Operation of an FCET: MDT
- MDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- MDT Cycle A & H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions
- MDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 per Mile
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during Operation of an FCET: HDT
- HDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions
- HDT - Cycle A
- HDT - Cycle H
- HDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 Per Mile
CO2 Emission Trail Comparison between ICE Vehicles, BEVs, and FCEVs
- LDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)
- MDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)
- HDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)
Key Takeaways
- Top 3 Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: CO2 Emissions Tracking
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic-specific Vertical Integration for Battery and Fuel Cell Manufacture
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion
Best Practices Recognition
Frost Radar
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
List of Exhibits
