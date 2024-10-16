CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the U.S. Fuel Cell Electric Trucks Sector, 2024-2040 - A Deep Dive into Hydrogen's Role in Reducing Emissions in the U.S. Trucking Industry

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of CO2 Emissions Life Cycle in the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Sector, United States, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers a comprehensive exploration of the carbon dioxide (CO2) trail of a fuel cell electric truck (FCET) by investigating the carbon emission implications of FCETs, particularly with focus on hydrogen as a prospective fuel for the trucking industry in the United States. Analysis begins with the rationale for considering hydrogen, highlighting its potential to mitigate life cycle emissions as compared to conventional fuels.



The report delves into various hydrogen production methods, ranging from grey hydrogen to renewable sources, each carrying distinct carbon footprints. Emphasis falls on the CO2 emissions associated with manufacturing fuel cell vehicles, pinpointing significant contributions from components including fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage tanks. Furthermore, we project total CO2 emissions throughout the operation of a truck, drawing comparative insights with its battery electric and diesel truck counterparts.



Ultimately, this study underscores the urgency of transitioning to cleaner hydrogen production methods and optimizing vehicle manufacturing to achieve substantial CO2 emission reductions in the trucking sector.



The study period is 2023 to 2030.



Key Topics Covered



Transformation in CO2 Emissions from the Fuel Cell Electric Truck Industry

Growth Environment: Hydrogen Ecosystem

Hydrogen is the Fuel of the Future

Life Cycle CO2 Flow of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Different Methods of Producing Hydrogen

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CO2 Emission Trail During Hydrogen Production

Analysis of Major Hydrogen Production Methods

Key Factors Impacting Adoption of H2 Production Methods

Factor 1: Lower CO2 Emissions & Readiness Levels

Factor 2: Clean Hydrogen Programs and Targets

Factor 3: States' H2 Production Potential & Plan

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in California

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in the Southwest

Adoption Forecast of H2 Production in Texas

CO2 Emission Trail from H2 Production

CO2 Emission Trail During the Manufacture of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Major Components of a Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Fuel Cell Stack

Hydrogen Storage Tanks

Battery

CO2 Emission Trail: Manufacture of an FCET

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail During Operation of an FCET: LDT

LDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

LDT Cycle A & H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

LDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 Per Mile

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during Operation of an FCET: MDT

MDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

MDT Cycle A & H - H2 Consumption and CO2 Emissions

MDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 per Mile

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Trail during Operation of an FCET: HDT

HDT Use Case Characteristics and Forecast Assumptions

HDT - Cycle A

HDT - Cycle H

HDT Cycle A to H - kgCO2 Per Mile

CO2 Emission Trail Comparison between ICE Vehicles, BEVs, and FCEVs

LDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)

MDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)

HDT: ICE, BEV, and FCEV Comparison (Cycle A & H)

Key Takeaways

Top 3 Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: CO2 Emissions Tracking

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic-specific Vertical Integration for Battery and Fuel Cell Manufacture

Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion

Best Practices Recognition

Frost Radar



Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2cs9h

