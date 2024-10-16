U.S. and Canada Chemical Palliatives for Dust Suppression Market Research Report 2024: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. and Canada Chemical Palliatives for Dust Suppression Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Country: (U.S. and Canada)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S and Canada Chemical Palliatives for Dust Suppression market is projected to reach $240.38 million by 2024 and $373 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50%.



Chemical palliatives come in various forms, including water-absorbing products, organic non-petroleum products, synthetic polymers, and synthetic fluids. Among these, calcium chloride and magnesium chloride are the most commonly used due to their hygroscopic nature, which allows them to attract moisture from the air for prolonged dust suppression.



Dust management is crucial for complying with safety, health, and environmental regulations. Chemical dust suppression methods offer several advantages over traditional methods, such as better protection for workers and reduced site emissions. With increasing industrialization and expanding construction activities in the U.S. and Canada, the demand for chemical solutions for dust suppression is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.



Market Dynamics in the U.S. and Canada



The use of chemical palliatives for dust suppression has seen consistent growth driven primarily by the construction industry, along with rising demand across mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, energy, and power sectors. The market is recovering post-pandemic, and the resurgence of end-use industries is expected to drive consumption of chemical dust palliatives in the future.



The U.S. mining sector is heavily investing in innovation and research, developing new minerals and their commercial applications, which could expand the nation's mining operations. Significant infrastructure funding has also been allocated to mining-related projects, fueling the demand for chemical palliatives for dust suppression.



Construction Industry Driving Demand



Construction activities generate substantial amounts of dust, particularly when using high-energy tools like cut-off saws, grinders, wall chasers, and grit blasters. To mitigate this, dust suppressants are utilized in various settings, such as temporary haul roads, layout areas, material storage, compacted soil, aggregate foundation roads, and paved surfaces.



The construction industry significantly contributes to the American economy, with substantial investments in both residential and non-residential buildings. Increased focus on energy-efficient structures and large-scale construction projects are further propelling the need for chemical palliatives for dust suppression.



Calcium Chloride: A Preferred Dust Suppressant



Calcium chloride, a naturally occurring hygroscopic substance, is widely used for dust suppression. It attracts moisture from the air, maintaining road wetness even in hot, dry conditions. The moisture coating provided by calcium chloride enhances the cohesion of aggregate particles, forming a hard, compact surface. With repeated use, it stabilizes the road and prevents frost damage, making it a cost-effective and efficient dust suppressant.



Health and Environmental Concerns



Despite their effectiveness, dust suppressants can pose risks to health and the environment. Inhaling dust particles can cause severe irritation, while ingestion can lead to symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Suppressants containing calcium chloride can cause burns on human skin upon contact. Although magnesium chloride-based products are considered more environmentally friendly, they are not entirely child- and pet-safe.



Chloride-based products are hygroscopic and can absorb moisture from the air, as well as from skin and vegetation. When these products enter water bodies, they reduce the oxygen content, negatively impacting aquatic life. Chlorides can also corrode metals and degrade building materials such as concrete, asphalt, and stone paths, thereby shortening the lifespan of construction components.



Regional Insights: U.S. Market Dominance



The United States holds a significant share of the chemical palliatives for dust suppression market in North America, driven by high investments in infrastructure projects and steady growth in the construction sector. The country consumes nearly 88.3% of the chemical palliatives used for dust suppression in the region, supported by prominent end users and robust demand growth.



Product Form Insights: Liquid Palliatives Lead



Liquid chemical palliatives dominate the market in the U.S. and Canada, contributing more than 56.4% of the market share. These liquids are extensively used in quarries, gravel pits, and construction sites, where their unique moisture-binding properties help prevent dust. Regular application is necessary to maintain optimal moisture levels, and the use of continuous dust monitors can enhance the effectiveness of dust control systems, reducing water and chemical usage and associated costs.



Water-Absorbing Products: A Significant Segment



Water-absorbing products, including calcium chloride and magnesium chloride, hold a substantial market share. Calcium chloride absorbs moisture from the air, creating a solution that keeps roads moist and dust-free even in dry conditions. Seasonal treatments strengthen the bond between aggregate particles, forming a stable, compact surface over time. Magnesium chloride, typically supplied as a 30% concentration liquid, also draws moisture, making it highly effective for dust control.



Competitive Analysis



Key players in the chemical palliatives market are investing heavily in expansion strategies, establishing new manufacturing units, and enhancing production capacities to meet rising demand. Significant R&D investments are being made to develop new production technologies for dust suppression chemicals.

Market Segmentation

Form:

Powder

Liquid

Product Type:

Water-absorbing Products (Magnesium Chloride, Calcium Chloride)

Organic Nonpetroleum Products (Lignosulfonate, Tall Oil Products, Molasses/Sugar Beet Products, Animal Fats, Vegetable Oils)

Synthetic Polymer Products (Acrylic Co-Polymers, Polyvinyl Acetates)

Synthetic Fluids

Others

Application:

Haul Road Dust Suppression

High Traffic Area Dust Suppression

Stockpile Dust Suppression

Open Non-Traffic Area Dust Suppression

Airborne Dust Suppression

Conveyor System Dust Suppression

Truck / Rail Dust Suppression

